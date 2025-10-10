How to Study for the LSAT

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at TCU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

I started my law school journey late. I was on track to become a speech-language pathologist until my junior year of college, when I realized, rather dramatically in class one day, that law was meant for me. I met with my college advisors and started on a new pre-law path. As convinced as I was that I wanted to be a lawyer, I was unfamiliar with the application process, and I quickly learned that getting into the school of my dreams on a nine-month timeline was a lofty goal.

A huge part of any law school application is your LSAT score. The LSAT is a standardized test that currently consists of three graded sections (as well as an ungraded experimental section that they force you to take, but they don’t tell you which one it is). The graded sections include two “logical reasoning” portions and one “reading comprehension” section. (More on those later.) You’re given 35 minutes for each section, which includes 25 to 27 questions.

So how does one study for this? There are truly so many different paths, and it’s hard to pin down one that works for you. So, I want to give a broad overview of what it looks like to study for the LSAT in the hope that at least one fewer person struggles with this test.

Start with Accommodations

If you have accommodations for university classes (or if you’ve required accommodations for past standardized tests), I recommend you start your LSAT studying by requesting accommodations through LSAC. This requires an active LSAT registration and documentation of need. It’s okay to begin studying before you’ve heard back about the accommodations available to you, but ultimately, you will want to have a clear picture of what taking the LSAT looks like. If you qualify for additional time, then there’s no need to force yourself to complete 35-minute sections when you’ll actually have 50 minutes.

Also, if you have never had accommodations before but feel that they are needed, now would be the time to get evaluated by a qualified professional. I personally never pursued LSAT accommodations because I based my idea of the LSAT on the college exams I had taken. And those went well. (Didn’t they?) But I quickly realized that a test like the LSAT is nothing like school exams — and the anxiety that goes along with it is real. So, if there is any part of you that, upon close reflection on your academic experience and learning differences, makes you consider accommodations, talk to a professional about it.

Take a Diagnostic

On that note, you’ll want to learn what the LSAT actually looks like by starting with a cold diagnostic. There are free online LSATs on LawHub. Block off three hours and see where you land with a practice test. The results will inform your studies.

Start Learning the LSAT Basics

Regardless of what you score on the diagnostic (unless, of course, you get your goal score on the first try), the next step is getting acquainted with the basics. You can start by watching YouTube videos, buying a study book, or subscribing to a study program. The goal is simply to learn more about the LSAT and its components.

The LSAT logical reasoning section is built off of 13 different types of questions. Typically, study programs focus on teaching you the different question types and how to answer each correctly. This is invaluable information. There are also underlying forms of logic in each question, like causal logic or conditional logic. I would say it doesn’t matter where you start in learning the background information, as long as your studies are grounded in the test itself. Don’t look at non-LSAT resources to learn LSAT logic because the test can be rather niche. Treat the LSAT like learning a sport. You wouldn’t practice throwing a football in order to perfect your baseball pitch.

Equally important, if not more important, to improving your scores is perfecting the reading comprehension section. If you can successfully, don’t separate the sections from each other. Try to learn both at the same time.

Make a Study Schedule

I can’t tell you what this exactly looks like, but you should make a study schedule that ideally includes 30 minutes to 1 hour most days of the week. At the beginning, you will just be learning the basics. This is a lot of absorbing information and running small practice drills. Eventually, your schedule will change to involve full-length practice tests, reviewing, and timed drills.

Practice and Isolate your weaknesses

Once you’ve gained a basic understanding of the LSAT, you’ll need to alter your study schedule to focus on practicing. This means question drills, practice tests, and reviewing wrong answers.

Once you have a good amount of practice under your belt, you’ll want to identify what is making you miss questions and go back to learning about that question type, type of logic, reading skill, etc. Now may be a good time to try new resources and focus on a specific component of the LSAT.

Consider getting outside help! Online classes, tutors, and pre-law advisors are incredible resources and can sometimes give you the perspective you need to succeed.

Dress Rehearsal

As you get closer to test day, you want to take lots of practice tests. Disclaimer: do not just take practice tests. You must also review them and repeat the past processes of understanding wrong answers and researching the particular skill you are missing. But now is the time to really hone in on test day: what food are you going to eat before? how will you spend your breaks? what is your strategy? Practice these things. I would recommend taking as many practice tests as it takes for you to feel comfortable heading into test day under testing conditions.

Believe in yourself

You can do hard things! The entire law school admission process can be challenging, but it is an invitation to work towards an exciting future and a fulfilling career. You’ve got this.