Freshman 15? What’s that?

You’ve embarked on the journey of college and you’re ready to soak in the knowledge and make some friends. But then it hits you: the dining hall. A fluorescent oasis where soggy fries and mystery chicken reign. Don’t worry–you are not alone, and your dream of feeling mostly human by the end of the semester doesn’t have to die with the limp brussel sprouts in the dining hall.

You might not have a full kitchen in your dorm but don’t underestimate the power of a microwave. With a little creativity and Google, the possibilities are endless (mostly).

Try microwaving a sweet potato for a nutritious snack, or make yourself a mug of scrambled eggs. The best part? No one is going to make you share.

If you live in a dorm with a communal kitchen, start meal prepping. Gather around the stove with your roomies and make enough broccoli for a week, grill a little chicken and rice; you’ll be the campus meal-prep guru in no time.

Here’s a pro tip: keep a water bottle glued to your hand. Hydration is the secret hack to feeling like you’re not starving. And walking to fill up your bottle keeps you moving, which, let’s be real, is the most exercise some of us get in a day.

Move around to stay healthy despite the dining hall’s attempts to defeat your efforts. Take the stairs when you can, if you’re feeling adventurous, hit the gym. You can be that person who not only stays healthy but also looks suspiciously alive during 8 a.m. classes.