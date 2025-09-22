How to Feel at Home as a Latina at a PWI

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at TCU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Having spent one full year at Texas Christian University, I find myself comparing my time and experiences here to those I had in high school. While there are obvious differences between a public high school and a private higher education institution, one that I would consider a specific example relating to my personal experience is the difference in demographics.

TCU is a predominantly white institution, meaning that more than half of its student body is made up of students who identify as white (61% percent, to be exact). While the second-highest ethnicity at TCU is Latinx-identifying people, at 19%, it does not compare to the 87% majority of Latinx students that made up my high school’s student population at the time I was attending.

That difference alone was enough to give me culture shock as soon as I arrived on campus. I felt that I didn’t belong because I didn’t see a representation of my background, as I wasn’t looking where I needed to.

With time, however, I began to find a community of like-minded people and create a safe space for myself to love my culture loudly and proudly, which ultimately led me to have an amazing first year of college.

As Latinx students, we belong in these spaces just as much as everyone else does, and we need to be proud of our cultures and of what it means to be at a PWI representing those who came before us.

I know the transition can be scary for other first-generation Latinx students, so in honor of Hispanic/Latinx Heritage Month, I write this in hopes of encouraging at least one person to go out and find a place where they feel safe and at home at TCU (or any predominantly white institution).

Here’s what I’ve done over the past year to feel at home as a Mexican first-generation student at TCU and what you can do to (hopefully) feel the same:

Listen to Music that Reminds You of Home

Music has an amazing power that makes us feel safe. Music carries memories. Music is nostalgic. Listening to music that your family members listen to now or listened to growing up will transport you back to the memories you have associated with each melody.

I personally recommend having a playlist that includes all of those songs that remind you of when you were with your family, friends, or visiting your home country.

Last semester, my playlist “Creciendo en Mexico” quickly became my comfort playlist and the one that I listened to when studying. Not only did it remind me of home, but it reminded me of the reason I am here, motivating me to keep going and to stay strong.

A few songs I included in my playlist were:

“Todo Cambio,” by Mexican band Camila, reminds me of my cousins in Mexico who would play this song soooo much when I was little.

“30 de Febrero,” by Mexican duo HA*ASH, reminds me of my mom. I introduced her to this song when I was 10, and she grew to love it. Now, she still sings it randomly all the time.

“Me Equivoqué,” by Mexican boy band CD9, reminds me of my childhood in Mexico, as I was obsessed with the band when they began their career.

All of these songs take me back to my family, my culture, and my home in Mexico.

Join Latinx Communities/Organizations:

“Join a community” might be an obvious answer to the question “How do I find a community?”, but it is true. The best way to find a place you belong to is to go out and look for it, to get out of your comfort zone and find it; don’t expect it to come to you.

Thankfully, that’s what student clubs on campus are made for!

If you’re looking for a community of Hispanic students to connect with, look into organizations like ULA (United Latinx Association), which create spaces for students to congregate and create strong connections. You can also look into major-specific organizations, like SACNAS (Society for Advancement of Chicanos/Hispanics and Native Americans in Science), to find communities within your major where you can rely academically on people with similar backgrounds to you.

If you’re looking for higher commitment organizations for creating deeper connections, you should look into Multicultural Greek sororities and fraternities, where, depending on the organization, the majority of members are of Latinx heritage. Organizations like these allow you to bond with others outside of academics and have a great web of networking nationally.

The point is, if you don’t do it yourself, no one will do it for you. Go find your circle!

Consume Latinx/Hispanic Media

As ironic as it may be, being at a PWI made me connect with my roots on a deeper level, as my feeling of homesickness drew me to watch Hispanic media that reminded me of my heritage. Watching movies in Spanish has become one of my comfort activities.

Movies like Under the Same Moon (2007) and Nosotros Los Nobles (2013) remind me of the sacrifices those before me made and why I should do my best to honor them. Radical (2023) allowed me to reflect on my privilege and how fortunate I am to have received an education and to continue my education at a private higher education institution.

Not only have movies allowed me to feel closer to my mother tongue, Spanish, but consuming casual content created by Hispanic YouTubers and social media influencers helps me stay in touch with the popular culture in my home country of Mexico.

Popular Hispanic content creators that I like are:

Mas SKabeche: A pair of brothers, Bryan and Eddy, participate in challenges and pranks with fellow content creators and other members of their family. Their highly energetic content exudes happiness and makes you feel good.

Los Polinesios: A three-sibling YouTube family that shares its life through travel vlogs, challenges, and beauty content across multiple channels. Their content is very heart-warming and oftentimes healing. (Their videos are great ones to watch while eating.)

Seis de Copas: A podcast created by six women where they share personal stories about certain topics, ranging from feminism to childhood anecdotes.

Las Alucines: A podcast of two women who live in Mexico City but are originally from the North of Mexico who get together and share anecdotes about their lives from childhood to now. As it is a very unserious podcast, I like to play it in the background while I clean or craft because it almost feels like I’m on FaceTime with my friends.

Watching their content on social media keeps me updated and connected to what my cousins in Mexico might be watching, providing me with topics to talk about with them.

If the creators or movies I mentioned are not of your niche, I recommend a quick YouTube or TikTok search (preferably in Spanish) to find creators who might align with what you’re looking for.

Say “Yes”

A fourth and final way I was able to feel at home at TCU as a Latina was just by saying “yes.” Being open to trying new experiences allowed me to create cherished memories with other Latinx students on campus. By doing this, I began to feel safe at TCU. My core memories began to build up, and when a new opportunity presented itself, my response changed from a doubtful answer to a confident, “Sure! Why not?”

Closing

If you are a Latinx student currently attending a PWI (or not), just remember that you belong.

So don’t try to minimize yourself or hide your culture or who you are to fit in. Understand and appreciate your privilege and know that, somewhere on campus, there is a community where you fit in and where you are loved.

Be proud of your culture and your heritage and take up space. You belong here as much as everyone else does.