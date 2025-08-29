How Studying Abroad Changed My Life

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at TCU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Studying abroad has been a dream of mine for my whole life. I remember hearing characters on TV talk about studying abroad like it was this amazing, once-in-a-lifetime opportunity that changed their lives forever. So, naturally, when the opportunity was presented, I couldn’t believe that I was finally making this dream come true. After finishing my sophomore year of college, I was blessed with the opportunity to study in Prague for six weeks. When I joined this program, I had no idea just how much it would change my life.

My idea of the world grew 20 sizes

I’ve always known the world was enormous and there was so much of it that I wanted to explore, but going across the ocean and seeing it for myself truly put into perspective how much I haven’t seen. The cities were bigger than I imagined, and there were so many things I left unexplored even after spending so long in each place. From restaurants I haven’t tried, to shops I didn’t get to peek in, to hidden streets all over the city that I didn’t get the chance to explore, I feel like I hardly got to know Prague in the way I would have loved. However, after all of our spontaneous weekend trips, there’s no way I could plant myself in one city without seeing the whole world first. Each city made the world grow in a new way, teaching me to appreciate so many cultures, languages, and lifestyles I had never heard of before, making me even more eager to go somewhere new and learn more about humanity. Seeing how many different people lived in each city never got old. Walking through the train station every day on my walk to class reminded me just how many people lived in Europe, let alone the whole world. People from all over walked by me every day, for a plethora of reasons, living lives so different from one another. I had this revelation countless times, and every time I was in awe of how amazing our world is and how many opportunities and blessings are around us every day. While I don’t see myself permanently living abroad, I know that in one way or another, I will go back, eager to experience this feeling all over again.

I learned more about myself than I have in the classroom

Beginning this program, I knew I would be stretched in ways I had never been stretched before. I didn’t know anyone in the program, and we were going to live together in a foreign country. I was oceans away from my family and best friends, the people I constantly rely on for comfort and support. The time difference made them even more inaccessible, basically leaving me on my own. While this terrified me, I decided to use it as an opportunity to learn who I was outside of everything I knew. Living abroad challenged me to make new friends and embrace experiences that seemed uncertain. I tried new foods, talked to people from all over the world, and fell in love with the idea that any moment can be pivotal in making memories and changing my life. Rather than sitting and waiting for things to happen, I learned to go after the things I wanted and make the most of every day. A new favorite feeling of mine is entering situations not knowing what will happen, equipped with the certainty that I will learn something about the world, the people around me, and a new part of myself. This experience taught me that there is so much potential in each moment of every day, but it is our responsibility to make something of it.

I feel more empathy for people everywhere

When I was in my high school history classes, I heard about all of the crazy things that happened in Europe and just how full of history each country was, but at the same time, I had a hard time grasping how real everything was because I didn’t witness it. Standing on the grounds where so many famous events happened changed that for me. Being able to stand in unbelievable cathedrals and on grounds of tragic events allowed me to visualize each story unfolding and the harsh realities of every event. After a two-hour site tour or a day full of tourist attractions, I found myself overwhelmed with intense feelings and grief for those who were directly impacted by these events. When reflecting on the trip as a whole and all that I got to experience, I thought about how many historical events were not recorded and those I didn’t get to see. People all over the world are affected by circumstances like these daily and feel pain we cannot see. My eyes have been opened to how important it is to show kindness to everyone, knowing that we do not know what afflicts them daily. The things people witness stay with them and change who they are, making it crucial to take the time to understand the people we encounter and hear their invaluable stories.

Closing Thoughts on studying abroad

For the rest of my life, anytime someone asks me if they should study or travel abroad, I will give them the most enthusiastic YES. The experiences and lessons I learned on this trip are irreplaceable, and I will hold them close to me for as long as I live. My experience has shaped the way I view the world around me, and it has helped me realize just how important it is to understand it as best as I can. My life is now (and will always be) aimed at experiencing as much of humanity as I can.

So yes, you should study abroad.