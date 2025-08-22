Entering My Junior Year: How I Plan to Make the Most of My Time

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at TCU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As I begin my junior year, I remember how everyone told me that being a junior in high school was the worst. Surprisingly, it turned out to be one of the best years of my life. That being said, I’m entering this one with an open mind and better habits. Here are a few things I’m doing to make my experience a little less dreadful.

Cook New Recipes

I have a kitchen now! That means I’m now practically a chef and will be cooking every recipe I can find (to the best of my ability). I’ve created a list of meals I want to cook, like tacos, pasta, and chicken wings. Additionally, I’ll of course be baking cookies, brownies, and cake with my roommates. I’m excited to go grocery shopping with them and learn new things from them along the way!

More Side Quests

Outside of my schoolwork, I want to make more memories with my friends — new and old. This could range from spontaneous hangouts to fun activities on or off campus! I want to build lore that I’ll be able to carry with me when I graduate because I know I can’t get this time back.

Goodbye Procrastination

I can’t lie, I won’t be deleting TikTok or Instagram from my phone, but I can stop myself from doomscrolling. It seems like every time I pick my phone up, I’m prone to staying on it longer than I should. That also means that completing my homework consumes more time. I plan to set timers for these apps to limit my usage and intend to hold myself accountable more often.

More Me Time

I typically have trouble making time for myself, given all of the work and procrastination I do. I want to replace doomscrolling with doing things that are important to me: reading, writing, watching films, and even having quiet moments with myself. Life can be loud sometimes, so a moment of peace or silence with myself would be beneficial.

New Study Spots

I am definitely one to stay in my room and study because I prefer comfort over all else. I can’t study outside because I’ll get too distracted. Being in the library is a hit or miss for me as well; it’s always too crowded or too eerily quiet. So, I’m going to try studying at a coffee shop nearby and in different class buildings.