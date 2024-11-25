How College Brought Me My Best Friend

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

College has truly brought me some of the most important people in my life, including my incredible freshman year roommate, Katherine, my sorority big Sofia, and, finally, my other half, Katie.

I met Katie at TCU’s Admitted Students Day on March 31st, 2023. We both sat at table 13, which we realized was because we both shared a deep love of Taylor Swift (if you know you know). We talked together and exchanged Instagrams, and I had no clue that I had just met my best friend.

Original photo by McKay Trulove

I did not see Katie again until move-in day that August. We both are members of the honors college, so we both lived in the freshman-year honors dorm. We moved in a week earlier than everyone else to go through sorority recruitment. During move-in, we happened to walk down the hall at the same time. We instantly reconnected and were by each other’s side for all of recruitment. During recruitment, we did not talk about which houses we got back because we did not want to influence each other’s decisions; so, on bid day when I found Katie, I was ecstatic to learn we had both gotten Alpha Delta Pi.

Original photo by McKay Trulove

Freshman year with Katie was full of laughter and new adventures. From our weekly movie nights to our study sessions in Milton, Katie and I found a home away from home at TCU. Katie and I also found a group of incredible friends at TCU who have supported us through thick and thin.

Original photo by McKay Trulove

This year, as sophomores, Katie and I live just across the hall from one another at the Alpha Delta Pi house on campus. In August, we went through recruitment again, but this time we were the recruiters. I was so excited to meet the new freshmen and get to tell them how amazing freshman year can be. In between rounds, Katie and I grew closer with our other sisters and found new friendships. Alpha Delta Pi gave us a home freshman year, and we could not wait to welcome home a new incredible group of women.

This year, Katie and I also have the honor of serving on our sorority’s executive board. I am the vice president of operations, and Katie is the vice president of philanthropy. We cannot wait to give back to our chapter the incredible gift of friendship it has given us. We hope to continue the Alpha Delta Pi legacy of sisterhood and help others find their forever home and forever friends as we have found at Alpha Delta Pi.

Original photo by McKay Trulove

Katie has been an incredible friend these past two years. One of the many examples of her beautiful kindness is related to my birthday this year. Katie made me feel so loved. She got me my very favorite cake from Central Market (the double chocolate with rosette frosting). She made me feel like it was my day, and I hope to make her feel the same on her birthday (Katie, if you’re reading this, I have already begun planning your present).

I do not know what the future holds, but I do know that I will have Katie by my side. Through the rest of college and beyond, Katie and I will have each other’s backs. Alpha Delta Pi made us sisters for life, and I am so honored to have a sister like Katie.