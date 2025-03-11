How an Over 200-Year-Old Kettle Can Heal Historical Wounds Today

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Wednesday evening, February 19th, 2025, The Race and Reconciliation Initiative held their Black History Month Event, “A Conversation about Race & Reconciliation with Pastor Will Ford and Dr. Angela Mack.” The RRI mission is to investigate and document TCU’s relationship with slavery, racism, and the Confederacy to help us work toward a campus culture where everyone is respected and valued. Two of my own John V. Roach Honors College professors, Dr. Gooding and Dr. Greensword, are members of the initiative and spread the word that this conversation would be the best of the year, even offering extra credit for our attendance. So, I went in with high expectations for Pastor Ford and Dr. Mack’s conversation. It has been on my calendar for weeks, and I refused to miss it, even though the weather felt below freezing and ice coated the ground. I bundled up with three layers of clothing and hiked from my dorm to the Dee J. Kelly Alumni & Visitors Center.

Original photo by Tyla Robinson

At the head of the Ballroom, Pastor Will Ford, a Tarrant County Historical Commissioner, sat with a large kettle on a quilt before him. The kettle had been a family heirloom passed down for 200 years through 6 generations. It had been for his enslaved ancestors to cook, wash clothes, and most importantly, pray. They repurposed it as technology by placing the kettle on small rocks and then lay down to whisper and muffle their prayers in secrecy. The plantation owner, David Lockett, forbade it, fearing it would lead to false hopes of freedom, yet his ancestors risked that severe punishment for the soundscape of the Holy Spirit. This profound symbol of faith and perseverance resonated deeply, emphasizing how the hidden acts of faith and resistance contributed to the broader fight for freedom.

Dr. Mack expanded on this idea by drawing parallels to the synchronicity of “hush harbors,” secret places where enslaved individuals gathered to worship and share cultural traditions. Their conversation highlighted how Black history is molded by a counterculture of resilience in the face of oppression and how these stories must continue to be shared.

The Journey of Forgiveness

A striking part of the conversation was Pastor Ford’s revelation that his close friend, Matt Lockett, was a descendant of the family that once enslaved his ancestors. Dr. Mack asked thought-provoking questions about the emotional toll of that discovery and how Ford navigated his journey to forgiveness. Ford admitted that he struggled with anger and resentment when he first learned about this connection. However, he shared how his faith led him to see Matt Lockett as not the “enemy” but a friend willing to engage in difficult conversations about history and healing. Their decade-long friendship, formed before this revelation, became an essential foundation for understanding rather than ethnocentristic division. Dr. Mack emphasized the importance of this approach, noting that reconciliation requires humility, a willingness to listen, and the courage to engage in difficult, but necessary, conversations for the “post-racial” society today.

Dr. Mack and Pastor Ford also discussed the challenges of fostering reconciliation in today’s polarized society. Dr. Mack raised concerns about how, in many spaces, people fail to recognize the humanity of others. They reflected on a recent tragic story of Jocelynn Rojo Carranza, an 11-year-old Mexican American girl who died by suicide after experiencing racial bullying, underscoring how dehumanization remains a pressing issue that goes beyond microaggressions. Pastor Ford responded by sharing a lesson from his father, who worked alongside Mexican American colleagues and observed that racism often rendered entire communities invisible. He urged attendees to see one another beyond labels and statistics, stressing that reconciliation begins with acknowledging each other’s cultural universal of shared humanity.

Reconciliation: It’s not a passive Process

As their conversation concluded, Dr. Mack challenged the audience to consider what they would do with the stories they had just heard. She emphasized that reconciliation is not a passive process — it requires active engagement, education, and a commitment to fostering understanding. Pastor Ford echoed this sentiment, stating that forgiveness and dialogue can create meaningful change, but only if people are willing to put in the work.

The conversation between Pastor Ford and Dr. Mack was a powerful reminder for me of the role that education, faith, and personal relationships play in healing historical wounds. Their discussion underscored why I believe more people, especially students, should attend RRI events — to listen, learn, and become part of the ongoing movement toward a more just and united global community, just like the TCU mission statement guides us.

Original photo by Tyla Robinson

Pastor Will Ford (left) and Dr. Angela Mack (right) standing with the kettle and appreciation plaque.