Her College Coach: Taking Leadership to the Next Level

Photo by Ashish Ranini; provided by Brooke Baldner

TCU senior Brooke Baldner has been insatiably ambitious practically since birth. As I sat down with her a few weeks ago, I immediately noticed an aura of quiet confidence about her, prevalent even while we chatted about coffee, her adorable kitten Daisy, and the ever-elusive task of becoming a “hat girl” before her interview. However, when Brooke started sharing about her path to becoming Her College Coach, that confidence took center stage and truly began to shine.

Her College Coach is Brooke’s alias as the founder of her recently launched passion project. Her College Coach is dedicated to empowering students to succeed academically, personally, and socially during their college years while fostering habits and skills that contribute to long-term success after graduation. Brooke is prepared to fill in the gaps in areas that college students may feel insecure in, and her extensive leadership experience has equipped her with the skills to do so.

Brooke has been a go-getter practically since birth. She remembers deciding at the ripe age of 14 that it was high time she got a job, despite her family’s shock and confusion. Her grandfather began driving her to work, and she’s been chasing her professional goals ever since. When she arrived at TCU and attended orientation, she immediately fell in love with leadership. Two months later, in October of her first year as a TCU student, she applied to become an Orientation Leader and thus began her journey in mentorship. Since then, she has been completely immersed in campus leadership, from leading orientation to creating first-year programming to running summer camps for new students.

In addition to her work with first-year students, she has been an active member and director of pre-professional organizations on campus. She joined various groups including Alpha Kappa Psi, a business fraternity, and the JP Morgan Mentorship program. During her time in the latter, she explored her natural inclinations for organization, mentorship, and leadership and began to consider becoming a life coach. The idea for Her College Coach was born.

As a life coach for college-age women, Brooke specializes in six specific areas tailored to her client’s particular strengths and needs. She offers potential clients a free consultation and then helps them identify which areas may need more attention. The six areas include:

Organization and Productivity Financial Tracking and Planning Goal Achievement and Accountability Academic and Career Growth Lifestyle Balance and Well-Being Personal and Professional Development

Once a client’s areas of focus are identified, Brooke offers one-on-one coaching to help girls better understand themselves and how they can best work toward their goals. To supplement her coaching program, she hosts a podcast in which she discusses different common college challenges with self-growth and interviews high-achieving guests about their life experiences. In the future, she hopes to host support groups, workshops, and retreats for her clients to continue building the Her College Coach community. She is also starting an ambassador program to build a supportive group of girls focused on promotion and recruiting for Her College Coach.

For any college students reading whose ears may have perked up, allow me to give the people what they want. Here are some details on how you can find more information about the Her College Coach coaching program and more: