Heartbreak, Music, and Valentine’s Day: An Analysis of León Larregui’s “Pérdida Total”

There are two things I love most (besides my family): analyzing music and hating on Valentine’s Day. So, what better way to do both than by analyzing one of the most heartbreaking yet beautiful songs: “Pérdida Total” by León Larregui!

Intro to León Larregui

To start off, León Larregui is a Mexican singer and composer who, like various artists I listen to, began his work in music alongside his band, Zoé, writing songs that have recently gained recognition on TikTok, like “Labios Rotos,” “Azul,” “Soñe,” and more! While still in his band, Larregui had begun to start his side projects in music, in which he showed another similar, but vastly different side, to his lyrical and musical talent in the early 2010s. Eventually, in 2012, he released his first solo album, titled Solstis, which, to this day, is my favorite album. The songs, the gloomy yet comforting lyrics, and the instrumentals put this album beyond and show how Larregui takes his inspiration from the city of Paris, which is where this album was produced, and his experiences.

Though not confirmed by the artist, one can see each of León’s albums tells a different story based on the different stages of life he was in: Solstis (2012) is his single and longing stage of life, Voluma (2016) is his married, content-with-life stage, and Prismarama (2023) constitute his reflections on spirituality and today’s age of technology and love. Focusing on Solstis, I don’t think I have ever been hit by songs this hard; each song is unforgettable, starting strong with the sensual “Aurora Boreal” and the closing “Resguardum Ether,” which once you hear leaves you reflecting on your experiences and how you see even the smallest parts of life. With many flowy, gloomy songs, there are also edgy songs that not only make this album sad but also flair with songs like “Como Tú (Magic Music Box)” — you have to listen to that guitar at 2:15 — and “Resistolux.” Overall, Solstis adds to the common image of Paris, which is one of melancholy and the lonely artist and the seductiveness in the exciting parts of the city; León does a great job.

“Pérdida Total” (“Total Loss”) analysis

Of the various moody songs on this album, this song quickly goes into its somber mood with the sad piano telling the story of a man who is dealing with the effects of what could either be interpreted as a breakup or losing the girl in a love triangle, hence his “total loss.” At first listen, I believed it was a song about a breakup. However, my mom’s interpretation of León being the one not chosen in a love triangle is a much more intriguing interpretation, and knowing a lot of León’s songs, the interpretation fits so well.

In the preamble of total loss, with professional ease it finished me off, a cold shot to the uncontained heart and with a silencer

Starting with these first lyrics, it can be seen that León has been rejected by his love interest, who, if we stick with the love triangle interpretation, means he was not the one chosen. Larregui then describes the start of the pain caused by the rejection as a “cold shot” to his unready heart. This allows the listener to not only relate (if possible) but also feel the singer’s pain, bringing the listener into the singer’s shoes of having reacted to that uncomfortable hurtful feeling.

Swinging like the pendulum of some clock, working with the noise of my loneliness, a clean shot to the heart, devastating and with a silencer

A clock, whether there are people in the same room as it or not, is always ticking, constantly hearing its own ticks. Much like this clock, Larregui uses this comparison to convey that the pain of not being chosen will lead him to have to deal with his pain by himself, to hear his cries and longing thoughts alone, to work through them and build himself up all by himself, in contrast to his love interest and the other man, who have each other. Additionally, the use of the word “devastating” acts as the action of Larregui’s sorrow growing more, as if the initial shot of pain had already not been enough. Larregui’s thoughts have grown this pain further down.

Think of me when you love again, pain is inevitable, but suffering is optional…and when you feel like dying because they don’t love you the same

Larregui’s message to this love interest isn’t one of hatred or bad blood; instead, it is a heartfelt, gently delivered goodbye. Although she has chosen another, he hopes that while she loves this person, she still remembers him, seeing as she probably had at some point when organizing her feelings in this love triangle. Not only does Larregui hope to leave this reminder, but he also hopes that if she ever finds herself in the same situation as him because her significant other doesn’t love them the same as she does (parallel to Larregui’s feelings for this woman) she recalls that heartbreak is part of life; however, whether she chooses to dwell on it like Larregui has is up to her.

(instrumental, and vocal break)

Lasting up to 22 seconds, this instrumental break alongside Larregui’s vocals gives the listener a deeper dive into the melancholic environment of this song as his vocals add to the feeling of longing for the girl who didn’t choose him and having to free himself from the feelings he had for her. The guitar adds to the imagery of just how sharp this pain is, almost physically harming the singer. Similar to how we usually need a quick break after a heavy lecture, Larregui has poured out his emotions to the listener, this break also serves as our break, allowing us to collect all the emotions Larregui has created.

I’m leaving (x18)

Finally, we have the last phrase of the song, which is repeated 19 times until Larregui is drowned out by the overtaking drums. The last moments of this song almost mimic the wind, which often “whispers” to a person, just like Larregui is to the listener until eventually he has traveled too far for us to hear, and we are just left there standing alone with our thoughts.

Closing

I am not a master of the art of analyzing lyrics or films, as I have previously stated in other articles; it is only a hobby, but it is one that I find much fun in. Music can have various meanings and interpretations from person to person, so I invite you to listen to this song and make up your interpretation. León Larregui is one of the many artists I love to listen to, and I owe it all to my mom for having introduced me to these songs, especially the captivating intro to “Souvenir,” which, although no one asked, is and forever will be my favorite song. Whether you dislike or love Valentine’s Day, I hope you had a safe holiday! If you have no plans, take a listen or watch everyone’s favorite horror movie: Me Before You!