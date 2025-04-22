The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

In honor of Leslie Odom Jr. returning to the Hamilton musical, I decided to list some of my favorite Hamilton songs. Leslie will be returning to the character Aaron Burr. It was super hard to choose out of the 46 songs on the album, so I may be missing iconic songs you, and I, enjoy, but these are great songs nonetheless!

Disclaimer: These songs are in no particular order!

“Dear Theodosia” “Who Lives, Who Dies, Who Tells Your Story” “Blow Us All Away” “Burn” “It’s Quiet Uptown” “The Story of Tonight” “One Last Time” “The Schuyler Sisters” “Satisfied” “Non-Stop” “Guns and Ships” “My Shot” “Helpless” “Wait for It” “You’ll Be Back” “Right Hand Man” “Ten Duel Commandments” “The Room Where It Happened”

The first time I watched Hamilton was when it came out on Disney+ during quarantine (wow, I didn’t know it was possible to feel old at nineteen). I was fifteen years old, and it’s safe to say I immediately fell in love with Broadway musicals! So, whether you’re a Hamilton lover or want to try something new, I recommend you give these songs a listen! I promise you won’t regret it!