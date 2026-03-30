Google Calendar: A Type B’s Stubborn Transition

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at TCU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Ever since I was a kid, I have had a Type B personality. I’ve always been someone who relies heavily on my memory rather than structured planning systems. Most of all, I’ve refused to use Google Calendar, or any calendar for that matter. It became a competition with myself to test how long I could go without using a calendar or agenda. I wanted to remember everything in my own head. On very rare occasions, I would write my to-do list on a sticky note. Other than that, just checking my Google Classroom or asking my peers was the way I got through high school.

Let me say, this method was extremely faulty. I would forget little things all the time. Luckily, many of my assignments were large and spaced out, and our teachers sent reminders all the time. However, if I had a 30-minute meeting, smaller assignments, or busywork, it was up to my brain to remember them. These tasks and little events would slip through the cracks all the time. I was definitely stressed out.

Ironically, my mom is extremely organized and runs her own organization business, yet she couldn’t get through to her stubborn daughter about the importance of planning and scheduling ahead. Every time I heard the words “calendar,” “agenda,” “journal,” and “to-do list,” I would roll my eyes. My mom would always say, “College is going to be different.” Which, of course, I knew, but the stubbornness still remained.

Anna Schultz / Her Campus

the catalyst

Then everything hit. I joined a sorority, multiple clubs, and I was keeping track of five college classes. I had to keep track of big/little dates, sisterhood events, volunteer opportunities, assignments, papers, etc. My brain had finally reached its limit.

It was finally time to use… a calendar. Reluctantly, I chose Google Calendar because it was aesthetically pleasing and easy to use. I started by adding my classes, then I added some of my sorority’s events that often slipped my mind, and then I added personal events, like big-little dates, advising appointments, and hair and nail appointments.

advantages

Eventually, I was seeing the benefits of using Google Calendar. I felt so much less stressed and more organized. I was saying things I’ve never said before: “Let me pull up my calendar real quick” and “Hmm, maybe I can fit this in between [time frame].” I’ve started dedicating a day to setting up my Google Calendar for the week. I make sure that, during my sorority chapter meetings, I take out my phone and log each event and that, during my club meetings, I log upcoming meetings and events.

I’ve also realized that having a calendar is good evidence of your organizational skills. When interviewing and applying for jobs, interviewers have asked me how I stay organized and how I would deal with an overwhelming number of tasks. I could say that my calendar was very helpful and that I use it all the time. An added extra benefit is being able to see all of your conflicts right in front of you and ahead of time. It’s a more detailed outline of your availability for any job or internship you are applying for.

tips and tricks

For my stubborn Type B personalities who want to be organized, I say: choose whatever works for you! There are so many different ways to plan your week; you can use a digital platform, sticky notes, or an agenda book. Use whatever you prefer, but you must stay consistent.

Another tip: keep it pleasing to the eye. Color code your classes or organize them by personal appointments, assignments, and extracurriculars. Design it and color it the way you want; it should be something you like looking at.

Thirdly, try to pick a day to plan your schedule. You should also make sure to add to it throughout the week, which will depend on when information is available.

Lastly, it doesn’t all have to be on one calendar. I still like using sticky notes for my little day-to-day tasks and reminders. I also use the app Pulse to keep track and remind myself of upcoming assignments on D2L. What matters is what works for you.