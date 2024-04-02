hi besties! my name’s gabbie and im an avid spotify user and music lover. i listen to so many different genres and artists and can confidently say that friday is my favorite day of the week because that’s when all the new music gets released. i kid you not, i will hop onto spotify right at midnight to see all the new tracks. anyways, all that to say, i have all these songs and artists that i would love to share with you. i hope to make this a weekly thing so check back each week for my recap of the music that is freshly pressed!
i also happen to be a dj at my college radio station and have a specialty show every wednesday at 3-4pm central time. i focus on playing up to date tracks from all my favorite artists that i think deserve a spot on your playlists. so if you wanna hangout with me on air and listen to my favorites with me, check out my instagram @freshpressedktcu for more info <3!
anyways, for a full recap of all the latest releases here is a full list of brand new records, eps and singles. i put my personal favs in bold. happy listening besties!
RECORDS:
SUPERNOVA by Sophie Cates
Rufus by Yot Club
Got Him! (Deluxe) by Ethan Tasch
Heaven :x: Hell by Sum 41
Myself in the Way (Deluxe Edition) by Turnover
Passion Mango by Passion Mango
COWBOY CARTER by Beyonce
adam miller tries his best by Adam Miller
EPS:
Conversation With The House by Marie Dresselhuis
Seventeen by Kevian Kraemer
Killing Time by Hudson Freeman
Our Bodies Paint Traffic Lines by fanclubwallet
Too Much Woman / The Reason by Gatlin
Farewell to Ghosts by About You, Elliott Skinner
Car Sick by Laura Elliott
singles:
Hollywood by Landon Conrath
Pasadena by Quinn XCII
emotional problems by april june
Poolside by Summer Salt
If You’re Not In Love by Dreamer Boy
Pocket by Margot Liotta
The Staircase by Junkyard Cat
Heavy Kinda Feeling by Henry Patterson
You’re Such A!!! by Stereo Jane
riverside by asiris
Rendezvous by Peach Tree Rascals
Bruises by Second Base
Stone’s Throw Away by Annika Kilkenny
Early by Jack Hartman
Reruns by Caroline Carter
one day you’re gone by gavn!
Childhood Dreams by SHORE
Us Vs. Them by $uicideboy$
Wilderness Call (All My Friends) by Wheelwright, Sydney Sprague
Living in a Haze (feat. The Beaches) by Milky Chance
Big Jet Plane by Clubhouse
i’ll remember tonight by sombr
Yours by Alexander 23
BUZZKILL by meija
Huperzine Dreams by Microwave
Flicker + I Don’t Have The Heart by Tiny Habits
Take Me to the River by Lorde
Mary Boone by Vampire Weekend
burns by nessi
Cease by Sarah and the Sundays
Make Ya Proud by Hovvdy
Empty House by Chloe Jobin
Baby Bangs by Snarls
Hot Dad by CARR
Edge of St James’s by beaux
Older Wiser by Hudson Taylor Ford
See Me by ansoella
spotlight!
this section is where i want to bring attention to some smaller artists that truly are special gems to me. they all have below (or just above) 100k monthly listeners on spotify but deserve so so many more.i love to spotlight artists on the rise even with my small platform so if you get the chance…give them a listen! also i have a playlist where i add all of them if you care to listen hehe click here! spotlight playlist
debut single: Bruises by Second Base
single: Edge of St James’s by beaux
single: Older Wiser by Hudson Taylor Ford
single: See Me by ansoella
single: Empty House by Chloe Jobin
single: Baby Bangs by Snarls
single: burns by nessi
single: Wilderness Call (All My Friends) by Wheelwright, Sydney Sprague
single: Pocket by Margot Liotta
single: The Staircase by Junkyard Cat
single: Heavy Kinda Feeling by Henry Patterson
single: Childhood Dreams by SHORE
single: Stone’s Throw Away by Annika Kilkenny
single: Early by Jack Hartman
single: Reruns by Caroline Carter
ep: Farewell to Ghosts by About You, Elliott Skinner
ep: Conversation With The House by Marie Dresselhuis
ep: Seventeen by Kevian Kraemer
ep: Killing Time by Hudson Freeman
record: adam miller tries his best by Adam Miller