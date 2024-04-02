The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at TCU chapter.

hi besties! my name’s gabbie and im an avid spotify user and music lover. i listen to so many different genres and artists and can confidently say that friday is my favorite day of the week because that’s when all the new music gets released. i kid you not, i will hop onto spotify right at midnight to see all the new tracks. anyways, all that to say, i have all these songs and artists that i would love to share with you. i hope to make this a weekly thing so check back each week for my recap of the music that is freshly pressed!

i also happen to be a dj at my college radio station and have a specialty show every wednesday at 3-4pm central time. i focus on playing up to date tracks from all my favorite artists that i think deserve a spot on your playlists. so if you wanna hangout with me on air and listen to my favorites with me, check out my instagram @freshpressedktcu for more info <3!

anyways, for a full recap of all the latest releases here is a full list of brand new records, eps and singles. i put my personal favs in bold. happy listening besties!

RECORDS:

SUPERNOVA by Sophie Cates

Rufus by Yot Club

Got Him! (Deluxe) by Ethan Tasch

Heaven :x: Hell by Sum 41

Myself in the Way (Deluxe Edition) by Turnover

Passion Mango by Passion Mango

COWBOY CARTER by Beyonce

adam miller tries his best by Adam Miller

EPS:

Conversation With The House by Marie Dresselhuis

Seventeen by Kevian Kraemer

Killing Time by Hudson Freeman

Our Bodies Paint Traffic Lines by fanclubwallet

Too Much Woman / The Reason by Gatlin

Farewell to Ghosts by About You, Elliott Skinner

Car Sick by Laura Elliott

singles:

Hollywood by Landon Conrath

Pasadena by Quinn XCII

emotional problems by april june

Poolside by Summer Salt

If You’re Not In Love by Dreamer Boy

Pocket by Margot Liotta

The Staircase by Junkyard Cat

Heavy Kinda Feeling by Henry Patterson

You’re Such A!!! by Stereo Jane

riverside by asiris

Rendezvous by Peach Tree Rascals

Bruises by Second Base

Stone’s Throw Away by Annika Kilkenny

Early by Jack Hartman

Reruns by Caroline Carter

one day you’re gone by gavn!

Childhood Dreams by SHORE

Us Vs. Them by $uicideboy$

Wilderness Call (All My Friends) by Wheelwright, Sydney Sprague

Living in a Haze (feat. The Beaches) by Milky Chance

Big Jet Plane by Clubhouse

i’ll remember tonight by sombr

Yours by Alexander 23

BUZZKILL by meija

Huperzine Dreams by Microwave

Flicker + I Don’t Have The Heart by Tiny Habits

Take Me to the River by Lorde

Mary Boone by Vampire Weekend

burns by nessi

Cease by Sarah and the Sundays

Make Ya Proud by Hovvdy

Empty House by Chloe Jobin

Baby Bangs by Snarls

Hot Dad by CARR

Edge of St James’s by beaux

Older Wiser by Hudson Taylor Ford

See Me by ansoella

spotlight!

this section is where i want to bring attention to some smaller artists that truly are special gems to me. they all have below (or just above) 100k monthly listeners on spotify but deserve so so many more.i love to spotlight artists on the rise even with my small platform so if you get the chance…give them a listen! also i have a playlist where i add all of them if you care to listen hehe click here! spotlight playlist

debut single: Bruises by Second Base

single: Edge of St James’s by beaux

single: Older Wiser by Hudson Taylor Ford

single: See Me by ansoella

single: Empty House by Chloe Jobin

single: Baby Bangs by Snarls

single: burns by nessi

single: Wilderness Call (All My Friends) by Wheelwright, Sydney Sprague

single: Pocket by Margot Liotta

single: The Staircase by Junkyard Cat

single: Heavy Kinda Feeling by Henry Patterson

single: Childhood Dreams by SHORE

single: Stone’s Throw Away by Annika Kilkenny

single: Early by Jack Hartman

single: Reruns by Caroline Carter

ep: Farewell to Ghosts by About You, Elliott Skinner

ep: Conversation With The House by Marie Dresselhuis

ep: Seventeen by Kevian Kraemer

ep: Killing Time by Hudson Freeman

record: adam miller tries his best by Adam Miller