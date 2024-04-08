The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Hi besties! My name is Gabbie, and I’m an avid Spotify user and music lover. I listen to many different genres and artists and can confidently say that Friday is my favorite day of the week because it’s when all the new music gets released. I kid you not — I will hop onto Spotify right at midnight to see all the new tracks. Anyway, all that to say, I have all these songs and artists that I would love to share with you.

This is the second installment of my fresh pressed article, so check out my one from last week because there were some amazing songs and artists in that one. Anyway, it’s time to focus on the newest drops. This week was wild! I remember opening up Spotify at midnight, seeing all the albums and singles that artists just released, and being in awe. I have to come clean; I may have stayed up till 3 am listening to new music because I just couldn’t wait. Now that I have that off my chest, I can confidently say that this is a full new music Friday recap. It is all based on my opinion, of course. So happy listening besties; I hope you find a new favorite song or artist! I put my personal favs in bold if you care to know!

I also happen to be a DJ at my college radio station and have a specialty show every Wednesday at 3-4 pm central time. I focus on playing up-to-date tracks from all my favorite artists that I think deserve a spot on your playlists. So, if you want to hang out with me on air and listen to my favorites with me, check out my Instagram @freshpressedktcu for more info <3!

Singles:

Call Me Up by daydreamers

Spite by Omar Apollo

not good for you by Adam Melchor

Lejos De Ti by The Marias

Earrings by Malcolm Todd

remember me by Bruno Major (only on Amazon Music)

Good Luck, Babe! by Chappell Roan

Honeydew by Zachary Knowles

Leave by Phoebe Go

Handsome by Winnetka Bowling League

who’s at the door? By ROHAN

Maybe We’re Alright by Guster

take your time by Public Library Commute

Plan 2 by Hank Heaven

she lie by villages, Mixtape

acidwash w/ lander by Wilter

Club classics / B2b by Charli XCX

Better Man by Ber

Is it too late? By Almost Monday

The Weather by Fly By Midnight

86Sentra by NcWorries, Anderson .Paak, Knxwledge

Almost Like Being In Love (The New Look: Season 1) by Bleachers

Impermeable by Jacob Slade

Astronauts Get All the Girls by TRSH

Good Time by Cage The Elephant

Cat’s Cradle by Flower Face

Nightmare by Cody Ko, Young Nut

Blame by Will Linley

Take Me As I Come by Evan Honer, Wyatt Flores

Close My Eyes by Luke Hemmings

Everything Everywhere All At Once by Ethansroom

Nutshell by Carlie Hanson

Lunch by Theo Kandel

Lie Detector by Allison Ponthier

loser 4 u by The Sewing Club, Susannah Joffee

Overtime (feat. Kacey Musgraves) by Rainbow Kitten Surprise

Brave in My Arms by Chemical Club

Just a Baby by Tim Atlas

Tricked by Steinza

Eulogy by Liang Lawrence

online by Lyncs

Eps:

Mad at the Man by The Takes

KYO by Last Dinosaurs

Pandora by Wisp

heroine by Luna Shadows

Unique Routine by Beach Vacation

I like the way you kiss me (remixes) by Artemas

Records:

Country by Medium Build

Older by Lizzy McAlpine

I CAN’T THANK YOU ENOUGH by WILLIS

A LA SALA by Khruangbin

Only God Was Above Us by Vampire Weekend

Collapse List by Novo Amor

Found Heaven by Conan Gray

Good News For People For People Who Love Bad News: 20th Anniversary Expanded Edition by Modest Mouse

The Waking by Mr Floyd Larry

Spotlight:

This section is where I bring attention to some smaller artists who truly are special gems to me. They all have below (or just above) 100k monthly listeners on Spotify but deserve so many more. I love to spotlight artists on the rise, even with my small platform, so if you get the chance, give them a listen! Also, I have a playlist where I add all of them. If you care to listen, click here: Spotlight playlist.

Single: “Call Me Up” by Daydreamers

Single: Astronauts Get All the Girls by TRSH

Single: Impermeable by Jacob Slade

Single: who’s at the door? By ROHAN

Single: Plan 2 by Hank Heaven

Single: she lie by villages by Mixtape

Single: acidwash w/ lander by Wilter

Single: Leave by Phoebe Go

Single: Everything Everywhere All At Once by Ethansroom

Single: loser 4 u by The Sewing Club, Susannah Joffee

Single: Lunch by Theo Kandel

Single: Brave in My Arms by Chemical Club

Single: online by Lyncs

EP: Mad at the Man by The Takes

EP: heroine by Luna Shadows

Record: The Waking by Mr Floyd Larry

DJ Gabs’ personal favs:

Single: “Call Me Up” by Daydreamers

This was my most anticipated release for this new music Friday. I have seen this song on my For You page on TikTok so much and quickly became obsessed with this new band’s sound. They remind me of my all-time favorite artist, the 1975, and I quickly became addicted to the 30-second snippet of this song that was available on TikTok. Now, I have the full song, and yes, it’s on repeat.

Single: “not good for you” by Adam Melchor

Adam Melchor is easily one of my favorite artists right now. I don’t know, man; I just love him, his guitar, and his heartbreaking lyrics. This one is a classic Adam track; it’s sad but in the most beautiful way. I’m begging you — if you don’t know Adam Melchor, give his whole discography a listen.

Single: “Good Luck, Babe!” by Chappell Roan

The icon Chappell Roan is back again with another amazing pop song! This one definitely called me out with the lyrics, but it’s so okay because it’s matched with an amazing beat. Chappell Roan, I swear, is going to be so famous, so hop on the trend early, besties.

Single: “Eulogy” by Liang Lawrence

I love this song. I love Liang Lawrence; she released a stripped-back version of her playing this song on her TikTok a while back, and man, these lyrics are so heart-wrenching. It covers the motions of a breakup. My favorite lyric is, “I’m fine with you not loving me I’m just not fine with still breathing.” This is such a crazy lyric, and I love it. She is definitely part of the next generation of songwriters, and I can’t wait to see what else she releases.

Single: “Lunch” by Theo Kandel

This song! It is so sweet! Are you kidding!? I remember listening through it and instantly adding it to my story on Instagram because people needed to hear it. It talks about the simple joys that you share with someone you love dearly. Something so simple as eating lunch together can be so beautiful because of who you are sharing it with. Come on, how do you not blush?

Record: Country by Medium Build (favorite tracks are “Relief,” “Crying Over U,” and “Knowing U Exist”)

I think we are so lucky to be existing at the same time as Medium Build. He is so creative with his lyrics and his sound that I can’t help but rave about this record. I think I added the whole thing to my liked songs. My personal favorites are the already released singles “Crying Over U,” “Knowing U Exist,” and “Cutting Thru the Country,” but some new tracks only on the album are “Say it First,” “Relief,” and “Can’t be Cool Forever.”

Record: Older by Lizzy Mcalpine

Lizzy has done it again and made me cry to her songs! I think her songwriting and instrumentation are so beautiful, and her newest record lives up to that. My favorites are the already-released single “I Guess” and the new tracks “Like It Tends to Do,” “Vortex,” and “Come Down Soon.”

Look out! 4/12

ok besties, i decided im adding a new section. i always have projects that i know are releasing and i know will be first up on my queue right at midnight. with that, i want to have this be releases to be on the look out for…lets patiently wait for them on all streaming platforms together

Single: Show You (Truck Song) by Esme Emerson 4/10

Single: Crybaby by Fake Dad 4/11

Single: Good Stuff by Jake Minch & Grace Enger 4/12

Single: you’re red by Cece Coakley 4/12

Debut Record: Seedlings by The Band Silhouette 4/12

Record: Don’t Forget Me by Maggie Rogers 4/12

Record: Doing it Again Baby by girl in red. 4/12