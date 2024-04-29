Hi besties! My name is Gabbie, and I’m an avid Spotify user and music lover. I listen to many different genres and artists and can confidently say that Friday is my favorite day of the week because it’s when all the new music gets released. I kid you not — I will hop onto Spotify right at midnight to see all the new tracks. Anyway, all that to say, I have all these songs and artists that I would love to share with you.
This is the fifth installment of my fresh pressed article. I think. I’ve lost count. But anyway, check out my previous posts because there were some amazing songs and artists in those. Enough of that, though; you want to know about what just released. So, I know we are not over the release of Taylor Swift’s record, THE TORTURED POETS’ DEPARTMENT. Yes, I listened to all 31 tracks, along with the entire world, and I thought it was really well done. I do have to say, though, being a diehard 1975 fan and a fan of Taylor’s on that release day was crazy. Anyway, I know the album is so good, besties, but we also have so much more new music to talk about! So, add these new ones in the rotation as well.
This is a full list of projects that just dropped on streaming platforms everywhere, so go ahead and check them all out. This article is all based on my opinion, of course. So, happy listening besties. I hope you find a new favorite song or artist! I put my personal favorites in bold if you care to know!
I also happen to be a DJ at my college radio station and have a specialty show every Wednesday at 3-4 pm central time. I focus on playing up-to-date tracks from all my favorite artists that I think deserve a spot on your playlists. So, if you want to hang out with me on air and listen to my favorites with me, check out my Instagram @freshpressedktcu for more info <3!
SINGLES:
Wishes by Tiny Habits
Safety Pin by Hockey Dad
Let It Roll (feat. Randy Rogers) by Flatland Cavalry, Randy Rogers
the cards by Sydney Sprague
you were so cool by Grady
Potential by Lauv
Wienerschnitzel by slimdan
Knock Yourself Out XD by Porter Robinson
EAT / DIRT by Zoe Ko
Don’t Look At Me by Maddy Hicks
Talk is Cheap by Dr. Dog
Disguise by Indigo
tomorrow by ROHAN
Girlfriend is Better by girl in red
Neverender by Justice, Tame Impala
Fair Bit of Time by Field Guide
The Elevator by Guster
angel face by jonny boy
Carheart Jeans (Piano Version) by TRVR?
Deja Vu by Summer Salt
STAY / SAD OCTOBER by jxdn
Bad Dream by Wallows
Lua by Boyish
SVO by Rainbow Kitten Surprise
Lately I by Peach Tree Rascals
Cherry Pit by Jackson Mansfield, Oso Oso
Terracotta by ZORILA
Pinballs by Second Base
Love You All the Same by Vansire
Something You Can Hold by Mason Ramsey
The Elevator by Guster
String You Along by Hudson Taylor Ford
MILLION DOLLAR BABY by Tommy Richman
projections by Night Tapes
Throw by link3
EPS:
Stupid by Phoebe Go
Nights / By My Side by Divas, Ryan Beatty
Easier by Evan Honer
Songs of a Past Life by Landon Conrath
RECORDS:
Hovvdy by Hovvdy
Let’s Start Degeneracy by Microwave
PARTYNEXTDOOR 4 (P4) by PARTYNEXTDOOR
Bewitched: The Goddess Edition by Laufey
boy by Luke Hemmings
Water’s Here In You by Babehoven
DON’T GROW UP TOO SOON by Nascent
SPOTLIGHT:
This section is where I bring attention to some smaller artists who truly are special gems to me. They all have below (or just above) 100k monthly listeners on Spotify but deserve so many more. I love to spotlight artists on the rise, even with my small platform, so if you get the chance, give them a listen! Also, I have a playlist where I add all of them. If you care to listen, click here: Spotlight playlist.
Pinballs by Second Base
Wienerschnitzel by slimdan
Cherry Pit by Jackson Mansfield, Oso Oso
Terracotta by Zorila
the cards by Sydney Sprague
Don’t Look At Me by Maddy Hicks
String You Along by Hudson Taylor Ford
angel face by jonny boy
Carheart Jeans (Piano Version) by TRVR?
DJ GABS’ PERSONAL FAVS:
Pinballs by Second Base
I love this band. I am biased because I do kind of know them, but oh my god, they are good. I remember playing their debut single on my radio show, and everyone in the station instantly fell in love with them. “Pinballs” is their second track, and I will definitely have it on repeat. I’m a huge fan of theirs, and I think you should be too.
the cards by Sydney Sprague
Sydney Sprague is so underrated!!!! Her previous two records have been so incredible, and she is keeping up the streak with this new single. “The cards” to me is all about the hardships of life and what’s dealt to you. It’s such a real and raw song with the most gorgeous instrumentation, and I’m obsessed.
MILLION DOLLAR BABY by Tommy Richman
Yeah, okay, this is my favorite release from this new music Friday. I’m obsessed with this song; I can’t stop playing it, and it just released. It has to have something in it because I’m addicted. It’s so incredibly groovy; it makes me feel like a cool girl, and I don’t know, you just have to listen to it now!!
Stupid by Phoebe Go
OMG. This song hit me hard in the In-N-Out drive-through. I saw that Phoebe Go had released a new song, and naturally, as a fan, I queued it up. So, this song is, in my interpretation, about liking someone who doesn’t like you to the same level. Ouch. However, I happen to love songs that make me feel something, even if that emotion is tears. To be able to convey such difficult or painful emotions in such a beautiful way is so awesome to me, and this song is exactly that.
Lua by Boyish
This cover…OMG. I can’t get enough. This is one of my favorite songs of all time, and I love it when artists I love do covers of songs I adore. Boyish did this song justice, and it’s so wonderful. I love this band and this song, and this cover is perfection.
angel face by jonny boy
“Jonny boy” is a new solo project from the lead singer of the band Nightly. I have to say, I love Nightly; they are one of my favorite indie pop/alternative bands. I am so excited for Jonny with this new project on his own. This song is so sweet and so good and has elements from the band nightly, but it’s also fresh and different. I’m so excited to see what else he puts out with this new project on his own.
Look out! – April 29th-july 19th
Single: Every Little Thing I Say I Do by Dayglow – 5/3
3 song bundle: jessie (and friends) by jake minch – 5/3
single: Breakfast by Quinn XCII – 5/3
single: take a bite by beadadobee 5/9
Single: one last cry by Tristan – 5/10
Record: HIT ME HARD AND SOFT by Billie Eilish – 5/17
Record: All For Something by tiny habits – 5/24
Record: Submarine by The Marias – 5/31
Record: Dr. Dog by Dr. Dog – 7/19