Hi besties! My name is Gabbie, and I’m an avid Spotify user and music lover. I listen to many different genres and artists and can confidently say that Friday is my favorite day of the week because it’s when all the new music gets released. I kid you not — I will hop onto Spotify right at midnight to see all the new tracks. Anyway, all that to say, I have all these songs and artists that I would love to share with you.

This is the fifth installment of my fresh pressed article. I think. I’ve lost count. But anyway, check out my previous posts because there were some amazing songs and artists in those. Enough of that, though; you want to know about what just released. So, I know we are not over the release of Taylor Swift’s record, THE TORTURED POETS’ DEPARTMENT. Yes, I listened to all 31 tracks, along with the entire world, and I thought it was really well done. I do have to say, though, being a diehard 1975 fan and a fan of Taylor’s on that release day was crazy. Anyway, I know the album is so good, besties, but we also have so much more new music to talk about! So, add these new ones in the rotation as well.

This is a full list of projects that just dropped on streaming platforms everywhere, so go ahead and check them all out. This article is all based on my opinion, of course. So, happy listening besties. I hope you find a new favorite song or artist! I put my personal favorites in bold if you care to know!

I also happen to be a DJ at my college radio station and have a specialty show every Wednesday at 3-4 pm central time. I focus on playing up-to-date tracks from all my favorite artists that I think deserve a spot on your playlists. So, if you want to hang out with me on air and listen to my favorites with me, check out my Instagram @freshpressedktcu for more info <3!

SINGLES:

Wishes by Tiny Habits

Safety Pin by Hockey Dad

Let It Roll (feat. Randy Rogers) by Flatland Cavalry, Randy Rogers

the cards by Sydney Sprague

you were so cool by Grady

Potential by Lauv

Wienerschnitzel by slimdan

Knock Yourself Out XD by Porter Robinson

EAT / DIRT by Zoe Ko

Don’t Look At Me by Maddy Hicks

Talk is Cheap by Dr. Dog

Disguise by Indigo

tomorrow by ROHAN

Girlfriend is Better by girl in red

Neverender by Justice, Tame Impala

Fair Bit of Time by Field Guide

The Elevator by Guster

angel face by jonny boy

Carheart Jeans (Piano Version) by TRVR?

Deja Vu by Summer Salt

STAY / SAD OCTOBER by jxdn

Bad Dream by Wallows

Lua by Boyish

SVO by Rainbow Kitten Surprise

Lately I by Peach Tree Rascals

Cherry Pit by Jackson Mansfield, Oso Oso

Terracotta by ZORILA

Pinballs by Second Base

Love You All the Same by Vansire

Something You Can Hold by Mason Ramsey

The Elevator by Guster

String You Along by Hudson Taylor Ford

MILLION DOLLAR BABY by Tommy Richman

projections by Night Tapes

Throw by link3

EPS:

Stupid by Phoebe Go

Nights / By My Side by Divas, Ryan Beatty

Easier by Evan Honer

Songs of a Past Life by Landon Conrath

RECORDS:

Hovvdy by Hovvdy

Let’s Start Degeneracy by Microwave

PARTYNEXTDOOR 4 (P4) by PARTYNEXTDOOR

Bewitched: The Goddess Edition by Laufey

boy by Luke Hemmings

Water’s Here In You by Babehoven

DON’T GROW UP TOO SOON by Nascent

SPOTLIGHT:

This section is where I bring attention to some smaller artists who truly are special gems to me. They all have below (or just above) 100k monthly listeners on Spotify but deserve so many more. I love to spotlight artists on the rise, even with my small platform, so if you get the chance, give them a listen! Also, I have a playlist where I add all of them. If you care to listen, click here: Spotlight playlist.

Pinballs by Second Base

Wienerschnitzel by slimdan

Cherry Pit by Jackson Mansfield, Oso Oso

Terracotta by Zorila

the cards by Sydney Sprague

Don’t Look At Me by Maddy Hicks

String You Along by Hudson Taylor Ford

angel face by jonny boy

Carheart Jeans (Piano Version) by TRVR?

DJ GABS’ PERSONAL FAVS:

Pinballs by Second Base

I love this band. I am biased because I do kind of know them, but oh my god, they are good. I remember playing their debut single on my radio show, and everyone in the station instantly fell in love with them. “Pinballs” is their second track, and I will definitely have it on repeat. I’m a huge fan of theirs, and I think you should be too.

the cards by Sydney Sprague

Sydney Sprague is so underrated!!!! Her previous two records have been so incredible, and she is keeping up the streak with this new single. “The cards” to me is all about the hardships of life and what’s dealt to you. It’s such a real and raw song with the most gorgeous instrumentation, and I’m obsessed.

MILLION DOLLAR BABY by Tommy Richman

Yeah, okay, this is my favorite release from this new music Friday. I’m obsessed with this song; I can’t stop playing it, and it just released. It has to have something in it because I’m addicted. It’s so incredibly groovy; it makes me feel like a cool girl, and I don’t know, you just have to listen to it now!!

Stupid by Phoebe Go

OMG. This song hit me hard in the In-N-Out drive-through. I saw that Phoebe Go had released a new song, and naturally, as a fan, I queued it up. So, this song is, in my interpretation, about liking someone who doesn’t like you to the same level. Ouch. However, I happen to love songs that make me feel something, even if that emotion is tears. To be able to convey such difficult or painful emotions in such a beautiful way is so awesome to me, and this song is exactly that.

Lua by Boyish

This cover…OMG. I can’t get enough. This is one of my favorite songs of all time, and I love it when artists I love do covers of songs I adore. Boyish did this song justice, and it’s so wonderful. I love this band and this song, and this cover is perfection.

angel face by jonny boy

“Jonny boy” is a new solo project from the lead singer of the band Nightly. I have to say, I love Nightly; they are one of my favorite indie pop/alternative bands. I am so excited for Jonny with this new project on his own. This song is so sweet and so good and has elements from the band nightly, but it’s also fresh and different. I’m so excited to see what else he puts out with this new project on his own.

Look out! – April 29th-july 19th

Single: Every Little Thing I Say I Do by Dayglow – 5/3

3 song bundle: jessie (and friends) by jake minch – 5/3

single: Breakfast by Quinn XCII – 5/3

single: take a bite by beadadobee 5/9

Single: one last cry by Tristan – 5/10

Record: HIT ME HARD AND SOFT by Billie Eilish – 5/17

Record: All For Something by tiny habits – 5/24

Record: Submarine by The Marias – 5/31

Record: Dr. Dog by Dr. Dog – 7/19