Hi besties! My name is Gabbie, and I’m an avid Spotify user and music lover. I listen to many different genres and artists and can confidently say that Friday is my favorite day of the week because it’s when all the new music gets released. I kid you not — I will hop onto Spotify right at midnight to see all the new tracks. Anyway, all that to say, I have all these songs and artists that I would love to share with you.
This is the fourth installment of my fresh pressed article, so check out my previous posts because there were some amazing songs and artists in those. Enough of that, though; you want to know about what just released. So, I bet everyone has heard, but queen Taylor Swift released her newest record titled THE TORTURED POETS DEPARTMENT, and the entirety of social media was in a buzz over it. Taylor deserves all the love, but so many other artists released this Friday as well! This is a full list of projects that just dropped on streaming platforms everywhere, so go ahead and check them all out. This article is all based on my opinion, of course. So, happy listening besties. I hope you find a new favorite song or artist! I put my personal favorites in bold if you care to know!
I also happen to be a DJ at my college radio station and have a specialty show every Wednesday at 3-4 pm central time. I focus on playing up-to-date tracks from all my favorite artists that I think deserve a spot on your playlists.
Singles:
Kansas by Dreamer Boy
Again by Still Woozy
Endless by Taylor Armstrong
In Chains by Tyler Burkhart
Aint Fair! by Hudson Ingram
Too Quick to Say Goodbye by Holland Riley
When She Calls My Name by Georgia Parker
Nosedive by flor
INDIFFERENCE by Hate Drugs
Change Your Mind by Knox
Someone Like You by Anthony Russo
The Ending by Something Simple
How Long by Rec Hall
Why is everyone a DJ? by LAUNDRY DAY
eyes by Noah Pope
terrified by Hanniou
Red Eyes by Johnnie Rourke
Never Let You Go by Nick Wagen
Seasons by Blank Space
Never Could’ve Broke It by Comfort Club
Mansion by Nina Nesbitt
Better with Age by Sarah Gross
Imaginary by HONNE
Rubber Knees Since August by Chad Courtney
We’re A Pair Of Diamonds by Ruel and DMA’s
I’m Gonna Love Me by Reagan Beem
SINK OR SWIM by Rence
Virtual Hug by Bloomsday
Maine by hey, nothing
Sweet by Been Stellar
Semi Pro by future.exboyfriend
Grass by Will Paquin
Dark Vacay by Cigarettes After Sex
Shudder by Jelani Aryeh
Sit Down by FEET
Bleeding You by Alysia Josephine
More More More by Grady
savior by sombr
Golden by Surfaces
Soul, Body & Mind by ASTN
Are You Going to See the Rose in the Vase, or the Dust on the Table by $uicideboy$
smiling thru. by slchld
EPS:
Telling Myself Tomorrow by Getting Started
Records:
Night Cap by Night Cap
Clockwork by Sophia James
THE TORTURED POETS DEPARTMENT by Taylor Swift
SPOTLIGHT!
This section is where I bring attention to some smaller artists who truly are special gems to me. They all have below (or just above) 100k monthly listeners on Spotify but deserve so many more. I love to spotlight artists on the rise, even with my small platform, so if you get the chance, give them a listen! Also, I have a playlist where I add all of them. If you care to listen, click here: Spotlight playlist.
Single: Red Eyes by Johnnie Rourke
Bleeding You by Alysia Josephine
Seasons by Blank Space
Sit Down by FEET
Semi Pro by future.exboyfriend
Never Could’ve Broke It by Comfort Club
Virtual Hug by Bloomsday
Rubber Knees Since August by Chad Courtney
Better With Age by Sarah Gross
Never Let You Go by Nick Wagen
Too Quick to Say Goodbye by Holland Riley
When She Calls My Name by Georgia Parker
INDIFFERENCE by Hate Drugs
eyes by Noah Pope
The Ending by Something Simple
Aint Fair! by Hudson Ingram
EP: Telling Myself Tomorrow by Getting Started
LOOKOUT! APRIL 22nd – May 31st
Ok, besties, this is the section where I tell you which projects are getting released in the next few weeks. I always have projects that I know are releasing and that I know will be first up on my queue right at midnight. With that, I want to have this be the release radar to be on the lookout for. Let us patiently wait for them on all streaming platforms together.
Single: the cards by sydney sprauge – 4/23
Mitski: She is releasing or announcing something on 4/23. I don’t know what, but it’s something.
Single: Don’t Look at Me by Maddy Hicks – 4/24
Single: Every Little Thing I Say I Do by Dayglow – 5/3
single: take a bite by beadadobee 5/9
Record: HIT ME HARD AND SOFT by Billie Eilish – 5/17
Record: Submarine by The Marias – 5/31
Okay, bye. That’s all for this week. Love you, besties. I’ll see you next week, happy listening!