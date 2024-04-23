The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Hi besties! My name is Gabbie, and I’m an avid Spotify user and music lover. I listen to many different genres and artists and can confidently say that Friday is my favorite day of the week because it’s when all the new music gets released. I kid you not — I will hop onto Spotify right at midnight to see all the new tracks. Anyway, all that to say, I have all these songs and artists that I would love to share with you.

This is the fourth installment of my fresh pressed article, so check out my previous posts because there were some amazing songs and artists in those. Enough of that, though; you want to know about what just released. So, I bet everyone has heard, but queen Taylor Swift released her newest record titled THE TORTURED POETS DEPARTMENT, and the entirety of social media was in a buzz over it. Taylor deserves all the love, but so many other artists released this Friday as well! This is a full list of projects that just dropped on streaming platforms everywhere, so go ahead and check them all out. This article is all based on my opinion, of course. So, happy listening besties. I hope you find a new favorite song or artist! I put my personal favorites in bold if you care to know!

I also happen to be a DJ at my college radio station and have a specialty show every Wednesday at 3-4 pm central time. I focus on playing up-to-date tracks from all my favorite artists that I think deserve a spot on your playlists. So, if you want to hang out with me on air and listen to my favorites with me, check out my Instagram @freshpressedktcu for more info <3!

Singles:

Kansas by Dreamer Boy

Again by Still Woozy

Endless by Taylor Armstrong

In Chains by Tyler Burkhart

Aint Fair! by Hudson Ingram

Too Quick to Say Goodbye by Holland Riley

When She Calls My Name by Georgia Parker

Nosedive by flor

INDIFFERENCE by Hate Drugs

Change Your Mind by Knox

Someone Like You by Anthony Russo

The Ending by Something Simple

How Long by Rec Hall

Why is everyone a DJ? by LAUNDRY DAY

eyes by Noah Pope

terrified by Hanniou

Red Eyes by Johnnie Rourke

Never Let You Go by Nick Wagen

Seasons by Blank Space

Never Could’ve Broke It by Comfort Club

Mansion by Nina Nesbitt

Better with Age by Sarah Gross

Imaginary by HONNE

Rubber Knees Since August by Chad Courtney

We’re A Pair Of Diamonds by Ruel and DMA’s

I’m Gonna Love Me by Reagan Beem

SINK OR SWIM by Rence

Virtual Hug by Bloomsday

Maine by hey, nothing

Sweet by Been Stellar

Semi Pro by future.exboyfriend

Grass by Will Paquin

Dark Vacay by Cigarettes After Sex

Shudder by Jelani Aryeh

Sit Down by FEET

Bleeding You by Alysia Josephine

More More More by Grady

savior by sombr

Golden by Surfaces

Soul, Body & Mind by ASTN

Are You Going to See the Rose in the Vase, or the Dust on the Table by $uicideboy$

smiling thru. by slchld

EPS:

Telling Myself Tomorrow by Getting Started

Records:

Night Cap by Night Cap

Clockwork by Sophia James

THE TORTURED POETS DEPARTMENT by Taylor Swift

SPOTLIGHT!

This section is where I bring attention to some smaller artists who truly are special gems to me. They all have below (or just above) 100k monthly listeners on Spotify but deserve so many more. I love to spotlight artists on the rise, even with my small platform, so if you get the chance, give them a listen! Also, I have a playlist where I add all of them. If you care to listen, click here: Spotlight playlist.

Single: Red Eyes by Johnnie Rourke

Bleeding You by Alysia Josephine

Seasons by Blank Space

Sit Down by FEET

Semi Pro by future.exboyfriend

Never Could’ve Broke It by Comfort Club

Virtual Hug by Bloomsday

Rubber Knees Since August by Chad Courtney

Better With Age by Sarah Gross

Never Let You Go by Nick Wagen

Too Quick to Say Goodbye by Holland Riley

When She Calls My Name by Georgia Parker

INDIFFERENCE by Hate Drugs

eyes by Noah Pope

The Ending by Something Simple

Aint Fair! by Hudson Ingram

EP: Telling Myself Tomorrow by Getting Started

LOOKOUT! APRIL 22nd – May 31st

Ok, besties, this is the section where I tell you which projects are getting released in the next few weeks. I always have projects that I know are releasing and that I know will be first up on my queue right at midnight. With that, I want to have this be the release radar to be on the lookout for. Let us patiently wait for them on all streaming platforms together.

Single: the cards by sydney sprauge – 4/23

Mitski: She is releasing or announcing something on 4/23. I don’t know what, but it’s something.

Single: Don’t Look at Me by Maddy Hicks – 4/24

Single: Every Little Thing I Say I Do by Dayglow – 5/3

single: take a bite by beadadobee 5/9

Record: HIT ME HARD AND SOFT by Billie Eilish – 5/17

Record: Submarine by The Marias – 5/31

Okay, bye. That’s all for this week. Love you, besties. I’ll see you next week, happy listening!