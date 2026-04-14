Freida McFadden Book Recs Based On Your Major

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at TCU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Psychology: Never Lie

A newlywed couple gets stranded in a remote estate during a blizzard. The house used to belong to a renowned psychiatrist who vanished. They find a room full of secret audio tapes of her sessions with patients, and the more they listen, the more they realize the “truth” is a total lie. This book is a psych major’s dream (coming from a psych major myself). It deals with patient-therapist ethics and the dark secrets people keep behind closed doors. You’ll be trying to analyze the characters’ defense mechanisms the whole time.

Business: The Coworker

Dawn Schiff is an accountant who is never a minute late to work until, one day, she doesn’t show up. Her colleague, Natalie (the popular, high-achieving sales rep), starts to investigate and finds herself trapped in a web of office politics and secrets. This book perfectly captures the corporate culture vibe. It’s about workplace dynamics and how much we actually know about the people sitting in the cubicle next to us.

Nursing: Ward D

Medical student Amy Brenner has to spend the night in a locked psychiatric ward. She’s been dreading it because she has a personal connection to the unit, and as the night goes on, patients and staff start to disappear. Why it fits: McFadden actually knows her way around a hospital, so her writing about the clinical setting feels incredibly real. It captures the high stress, “stuck in the unit” feeling that nursing majors know all too well.

Biology: Dead Med (previously Suicide Med)

At a medical school nicknamed “Suicide Med” due to a string of student deaths, a group of students realizes the anatomy lab might be hiding something more sinister than cadavers. Between the intense anatomy study sessions and the scientific curiosity of the characters, it hits that high-pressure environment vibe. It turns the lab, a place where bio students spend all their time, into a setting for a thriller.

So, whether you are a psychology student trying to decode human behavior or a nursing major surviving off coffee and clinicals, there is a Freida McFadden thriller that perfectly matches your academic energy. Choosing a book based on your major is the ultimate way to romanticise your degree while getting that much-needed break from textbooks. So clear your nightstand, grab a cozy blanket, and get ready for plot twists that are even more shocking than the questions on your midterms. Happy reading! And remember: in a McFadden book, just like in a tough semester, nothing is ever quite what it seems.