This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at TCU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As we enter September and the leaves begin to turn, the time for autumn movies grows closer. So, with the season’s imminence in mind, I have provided five fall(ish) flicks to add to your watchlist!

Supernatural

“Saving people, hunting things, the family business.” Two brothers, Sam and Dean, hunt monsters for a living. When they were young, their mother passed away in a tragic accident, and, resultingly, they grew up to be soldiers, just like their dad. Despite the spooky aspect of it, they learn to rely on one another through it all.

The Haunting of Hill House

A broken family faces its trauma from living in a seemingly haunted mansion, Hill House. The siblings of the Crain family are forced to relive this past, as history starts to repeat itself. There is also another story, Haunting of Bly Manor, which isn’t necessarily connected, but it’s a good watch!

My Babysitter’s a Vampire

The title itself is pretty explanatory. Ethan, an average high school student, discovers that his babysitter, Sarah, is a beginner vampire. With his best friend, Benny, and Sarah’s vampire friends, he fights off supernatural forces, keeping his brushes with the paranormal a secret from everyone else.

Harry Potter

A classic. Eight movies of pure magic and all things fun. When eleven-year-old Harry Potter learns he’s a wizard, he realizes he’s a bigger deal in the Wizarding World than he thought. He meets his two best friends, Hermione Granger and Ron Weasley, at Hogwarts, where he becomes a full-fledged wizard and unveils the truth about his parents.

Coraline

Young Coraline Jones isn’t happy about moving into her new home. Curiously, she finds a tunnel to another world, where she meets her other family. She comes to realize that she likes it more than her own home, perhaps a little too much more. Will she continue passing over, or will she learn to love the family she already has?

This list could honestly go on, but I hope you find time to sit down and enjoy any one of these!