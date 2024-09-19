The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Fall Decor

Let’s start with fall decor. Depending on when you think fall should start, fall decor can work for three whole months of September, October, and November!

An excellent way to start choosing decorations is to understand the color scheme typically associated with the season you are preparing for. When it comes to fall, the typical color scheme consists of warm, cozy colors in the range of warm and deeper earth tones. Examples of these colors include terracotta, warm beige, and earthy yellow.

The year 2024 brings new and repeated trends within fall decor. Some include:

Simplicity You can still incorporate fall decor in a more simplistic, modern, elevated way. For example, you can incorporate more simplistic, clean colors into fall-time objects by purchasing white pumpkins rather than orange and using blankets and pillows for layers of color rather than excessive decorative figures.

Nature-inspired decor Using nature-inspired decor such as leaves, pumpkins, wood, and flowers can add a sense of coziness to the home without making it feel clustered with incohesive decorations.

Velvet Velvet is no longer just the material of Juicy Couture tracksuits. You can incorporate this textured fabric into your fall decor to add levels of texture to the preexisting levels of color and size of your decorations.

Jewel tones Bringing in deep, bright jewel tones can add another layer to the color scheme of your decorations. The brightness adds a pop amongst the natural, earthy tones. You can utilize these tones with the previously mentioned velvet and nature-inspired decor.





Simplicity and nature-inspired Amazon Simplicity Amazon

Simplicity and nature-inspired Amazon

Velvet and jewel tones Amazon

Jewel tones and nature-inspired Amazon Fall Decor Inspiration Board and Links

Halloween Decor!

Some might think that Halloween decorations are more restrictive compared to fall decorations, but this is only because they are thinking solely of traditional Halloween decorations. You don’t have to just incorporate spider webs, witches, and vampires in your decorations; there are many other ideas you can use to truly personalize your space.

Some ways to personalize your Halloween decor while still maintaining a noticeable Halloween vibe include:

Incorporating your favorite colors Most people probably think of black, orange, and dark purple when they think of Halloween decor, but in reality, you can incorporate so many other colors to make it truly your own. In 2024, there has been an increased trend in using bright colors and pastels when decorating for Halloween; while these might not be the stereotypical colors, utilizing typical Halloween decor ideas while adjusting your color scheme will still get the message across.

Adding small accents You don’t need to haul out that 12-foot skeleton from Home Depot or “Lewis” the huge pumpkin from Target to show how much you love the Halloween season. You can still get a great point across if you are in an apartment or just don’t want to have those large statement pieces. Placing tacked pumpkin statues (bonus points if they light up) on your balcony, a wreath on your front door, and pillows and blankets on your furniture inside and outside all show people passing by and coming inside how much you love this season.

Replacing the old with the new… for now If you feel like your place of living already has so much all-year-round decor that you don’t want to clutter it, you can skip buying the small Halloween tchotchkes that are sold everywhere. Halloween doesn’t have to be tacky; it can still be tasteful if you do it right. You can replace your all-year-round decor with Halloween-inspired decorations such as pillows, hung wall art, florals, curtains, blankets, and so much more.

for now



Other colors and replacing the old with new Michaels

Small accents Michaels

Replace the old with new Amazon

Other colors and replacing the old with new Amazon

Small accents Amazon Halloween Decor Inspiration Board and Links

These are just a few ideas for both fall and Halloween decor. There is so much more you can do with creativity and a little research on Pinterest. You can find fall and Halloween decorations in-store and online at multiple stores. Many of them have great deals throughout the season, especially the closer you get to Halloween.

Some stores you can find decorations at include, but are certainly not limited to:

Happy decorating!