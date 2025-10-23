Exploring Austin: The Best Places to Eat, Shop, and Visit

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at TCU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

In my first installment of “A Local’s Guide to Austin,” I listed some of my favorite spots in Downtown Austin, but there is so much more to Austin than Downtown, so I felt the need to highlight some of my beloved non-Downtown locations.

Food

The Civil Goat

The Civil Goat is my favorite cafe. I have been frequenting this lovely restaurant (the Cuernavaca location, specifically) for many years, and I have seen it through many changes. When I first began visiting, Butters, the cafe’s goat — yes, you read that right — possessed free rein over the entire outdoor area of the cafe, meaning that there was no separation between you and the goat if you sat outside. This cohabitation led to many incidents, as you can imagine: headbutting, food stealing (and other materials for that matter — you could not leave a book at your table unattended), and in-store restaurant infiltrations were frequent. Now, thankfully, Butters and his new buddy, Norm, live in a pen separate from the cafe portion of the outdoor area, which allows you to see him romp about or lounge in the shade while you enjoy your meal, free from the fear that a goat will steal it.

All that to say, this is a place that I have a tremendous amount of love for, and I have been a loyal customer for numerous years. This cafe, although unassuming from the outside, has a wonderful atmosphere, delicious food and lattes, and adorable goats; what more could you ask for?

The Wayback

The Wayback is not just a restaurant: it is also a hotel (and when I say hotel, I mean an adorable little compound composed of eight cozy cottages and a pool. The grounds are beautiful, the cafe is incredibly sweet, and the farm-to-table menu is delicious. The Wayback also hosts events, from weddings to retreats to family stays.

MorninGlory

MorninGlory is a newer Austin establishment. Located in Lakeway, it offers a splendid variety of unique breakfast and lunch options that are perfect for those craving something sweet or savory. It also has some pretty great coffee for those looking for a morning or afternoon jolt.

Tiny Boxwoods

Tiny Boxwoods definitely holds one of the top three spots on my favorite restaurant list. It is a beautiful, light, and airy space, and its food is incredible. Its everyday menu is delicious, as are the baked offerings (definitely take advantage of its weekly pastry specials!) it houses in its Milk and Cookies satellite hut. Tiny Boxwoods also has a separate dining room for events, making your gatherings more intimate and private, eliminating the chaos of non-party members accidentally wandering in and the chaos of a crowded restaurant.

Swedish Hill

As I’ve firmly established, I love pastry. Swedish Hill, along with the soon-to-be-mentioned Baguette et Chocolate, makes the best pastry in Austin. (And to be clear, by “pastry” I mean French pastry.) There are multiple Swedish Hill locations: one is on West Sixth, another is on South First, and the one I frequent most is nestled in the Westlake neighborhood. If you’re looking for a flaky, buttery croissant or pain au chocolate that possesses the signature crunchiness that good pastry has, Swedish Hill is the perfect spot for you.

Baguette et Chocolat

Baguette et Chocolat is a small, sweet French bakery in Bee Caves. It is run by Frenchwomen, who have graciously brought their authentic recipes to Austin, giving the city a small slice of French cuisine. This little boulangerie houses delicious pastry, scrumptious desserts (they have the best macarons in Austin!), and perfect, freshly baked bread.

Patrizi’s

Patrizi’s is another fantastic Cuernavaca institution (it also has a food truck on Manor Road). I only recently began visiting Patrizi’s, but it is already one of my favorite restaurants. If you are an Italian food lover, this is your place; it makes incredible handmade pasta and delicious pizzas.

Runaway Luna

The Australian cafe Runaway Luna, situated in the Hill Country Galleria, will forever be one of my favorite coffee spots in Austin. It has unique, delicious coffee creations, most of which rely on the use of spices and natural sweeteners (i.e., honey or maple) rather than syrups. But it is not just a cafe: it is also a boutique, housing a variety of intriguing items. Runaway Luna’s warm, cozy atmosphere makes it the perfect autumn cafe; if you pair a Runaway Luna run with a stroll through the Galleria’s Barnes and Noble, you’ll have the perfect fall day.

Paperboy

Paperboy, which has a location in East Austin and on South Lamar, is an amazing breakfast, brunch, and lunch location. I recently visited the East Austin restaurant, and I had an incredible experience: the food (I had the pancakes) was delicious, and the building itself had a very fun, playful feeling.

Hillside Farmacy

Hillside Farmacy is another amazing East Austin restaurant. It focuses on, as the name suggests, using farm-fresh ingredients sourced from local vendors, meaning that the menus aim to bring the best seasonal ingredients to the table. The inside of the restaurant feels just as natural as the food; it draws upon varying shades of green, incorporates dark wood, and features varieties of unique objects on its large built-in shelves to produce a beautifully eclectic and organic space. Additionally, Hillside Farmacy hosts events and holds movie nights on its patio.

Josephine House

Josephine House, nestled in the Clarksville neighborhood, is an American restaurant serving breakfast, brunch, lunch, dinner, and even steak frites on Monday nights. The structure itself is very welcoming; the little dark blue cottage is incredibly inviting, cozy, and intimate. You almost feel like you’re going over to someone’s house for dinner (albeit for a very nice house for a very nice meal).

Sour Duck market

Sour Duck Market, like Paperboy and Hillside Farmacy, is located in East Austin. It provides a variety of goods and serves a variety of purposes; by day, it acts as a cafe, serving hand-made pastries and delicious breakfast and lunch items, and by night, it acts as a bar, beer garden, and, occasionally, live music venue.

Shopping

The Domain

The Domain is a higher-end outdoor shopping center and food hub in north Austin. It hosts brands at the top of the luxury world and more affordable, quality stores, as well as a variety of restaurants and experiential locations. There is a lot to explore at the Domain, but some of my favorite spots include…

Sur La Table

It might seem odd that I’m placing a kitchenware store on this list, but the items on its shelves are not what have earned it this distinction. Sur La Table offers a variety of cooking and baking classes, during which you cook/bake with the help of an instructor, taking home the spoils of your endeavor afterwards. I’ve done the sushi-making class, Mother’s Day macaron class, and the eclair-making class, and they were all very fun (and the creations were delicious).

Sweet Paris

Sweet Paris is a little breakfast and lunch cafe tucked away in the Domain. It serves perhaps the most impressive crepes in Austin (I normally get the Allison’s Parfait crepe), so if you’re looking for a savory or sweet French treat while out shopping, I’d recommend trying Sweet Paris.

Day trips

Dripping Springs

Dripping Springs is not too far from Austin, so if you have time to visit, why not drive over? It has an array of boutiques and some great breakfast spots, including Mazama and Rolling in Thyme & Dough. It’s also fun to visit during Christmas time, when decorations adorn the town and holiday markets can be found on the drive and in the town itself.

Camp Lucy – Tillie’s

Tillie’s is undoubtedly one of my favorite spaces. It is unbelievably beautiful; it is actually a town hall from the Ninh Bình province in Vietnam that was carefully deconstructed, shipped to the US, and pieced back together. The color, tile, details, and use of shapes and lines are incredible. As if that wasn’t enough, the restaurant’s food is amazing; it makes a lot of its creations itself, using natural processes to produce fresh, delicious meals and drinks (it even makes its own coffee syrups from its herbs — its lavender latte is unbelievable). You’d think Tillie’s couldn’t get any better, but — guess what? — it also has adorable alpacas.

Go explore Austin like a local

Of course, this list is not exhaustive: Austin is a vast city, and it is chock full of amazing restaurants, cafes, boutiques, and live music venues, many of which I myself have not visited. However, despite this unavoidable flaw, I hope that these suggestions provide anyone visiting Austin, moving to Austin, or attending university in Austin with ideas for exploring the far corners of the city. So, now go explore Austin like a local!