For one of my classes this semester, we read four dystopian novels. They focus on a wide range of topics, including reproduction, societal norms, feminism, and eugenics. These types of works are important for everyone to read, so here are the four novels I would like everyone to dive into.

Herland by Charlotte Perkins Gilman

This story follows a man and his two friends as they explore an area that is only populated by women. Herland is classified as a utopia instead of a dystopia because it has attributions of another reality that should appeal to readers. A land with only women sounds like a dream because we know men ruin everything. Kidding. Except they really did ruin things while exploring Herland. Two out of the three men were actually very respectful, but they still had heavy Western views that they wanted to push on these women. The other man… well he’s terrible, to put it lightly. Herland is one of my favorite books on this list and the shortest for those looking for something quick to read.

Dawn by Octavia Butler

I will start off by saying that this book might not be for everyone. It definitely wasn’t one of my favorites, but it did have a very interesting plot. Dawn is a sci-fi book in which aliens have taken humans away from Earth once it became inhabitable due to a nuclear war. The aliens have these humans in a deep sleep, and they wake one up named Lilith. She is the main character and the first human to be told the plans the aliens have for them. I don’t want to give too much away, but it is a really interesting concept. The way these aliens are described is gross, by the way. Either way, I do really think everyone should pick this book up because it digs into very serious themes.

Never Let Me Go by Kazuo Ishiguro

This is probably the most depressing book on here. I can only be very vague here because the main plot point of this book is a spoiler. The story follows 31-year-old Kathy as she reminisces on her childhood. She and her two best friends attended an elite boarding school called Hailsham. As kids, they learn that they have something that makes them special. Kathy looks back on how this special element shaped the way they lived and her future yet to come. This summary probably made no sense, but trust me, it’s really good. There is also a movie that I have heard is pretty great!

The Handsmaid’s Tale by Margaret Atwood

If you haven’t heard about this book or even the show, then you are living under a rock. It is a very famous futuristic dystopia novel in which a military dictatorship has overthrown the U.S. government. The women’s fertility rate has drastically decreased and only those who can conceive are forced to carry the children of the higher-ranked men. Women’s rights have been stripped away, and they are all forced to follow orders. This is a really depressing but powerful must-read. I read this book my senior year of high school, and I was glad to read it again for this class.