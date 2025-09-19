‘Dancing with the Stars’ Couples that Already Have My Heart

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at TCU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

It’s Dancing with the Stars week! I have been counting down the weeks until the premiere night, and now that it’s here, I am ecstatic! And with The Summer I Turned Pretty coming to an end, I needed a new show to get me through the semester. The cast was just revealed on Good Morning America, and, though they may not be the most gifted, here are the couples I am most excited to see in ballroom!

Danielle Fishel and Pasha Pashkov

From the TikToks I’ve seen already, I can’t say I’m confident in her dancing skills, but I was so excited when I heard she was going to be on the show. Usually, DWTS uses actors from shows and movies I’ve never seen, so being able to recognize an actress from a show from my generation was so exciting. I am praying that at least one of her dances has a callback to Boy Meets World, and I am so excited to see which Sabrina Carpenter song she chooses. Also, Pasha is one of my favorites!! He is adorable and so talented, and I’m already loving the Danielle/Daniella dynamic on social media.

Dylan Efron and Daniella Karagach

Why am I just learning that Zac Efron has a, dare I say, much cuter brother? I had no idea he existed, but I have quickly become so excited to see him perform. He brings such fun energy, and I just know Daniella is going to do magical things in this pairing. Dylan’s strength is calling for some iconic lifts and choreography that only Daniella could pull off.

Scott Hoying and Rylee Arnold

The blonde pair I didn’t know I needed. This is going to be such a fun couple to watch all season. Scott’s musicality and attitude paired with Rylee’s energy and spunk will make this pair truly stand out. The TikTok dances have already been eating, and I cannot wait to see how they do on the dance floor. Scott’s career is already iconic, and being on DWTS is the cherry on top.

Robert Irwin and Witney Carson

Witney is back!!!! She has always been one of my favorites, and I am so excited to see her back in the ballroom. With Robert Irwin, too?! If they bring out a snake, I might lose it. But I think Robert is going to shock us all and go further than any of us are anticipating. He is so charming and animated, and I think he will win over the judges and the audience on day one.

Alix Earle and Val Chmerkovskiy

This may be controversial, but I am so excited to see Alix on the dancefloor. Behind all her “Get Ready with Me’s,” I know she is a hard worker and puts her all into everything she does. Val is going to whip her into shape, and there’s potential for her to be a strong competitor. A TikTok of her indulging in post-rehearsal self-care came across my FYP, and this girl is taking it so seriously. If anything, it will be so entertaining to see how it plays out.

Preparing to watch Dancing with the stars

I truly cannot express how thrilled I am to watch the premiere and see the couples’ first dances. I can’t say I can confidently predict who will win, but I may or may not have the voting website and phone number saved so that I never miss the chance to help my favorites. And you can bet I will be back at the end of the season to give you my thoughts on the whole season!