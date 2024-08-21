College Advice for the High School Try-Hard

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Hey! You! You, with the dozen AP courses and valedictorian cord! Congratulations! You did it.

The thing you poured yourself into for four years is here. College. Sort of anti-climatic, isn’t it? Was it really worth all of those early mornings and late nights? Those weekends spent in a different school’s classroom or gym cosplaying speech characters or running yourself ragged up and down the court?

The answer is; kind of.

As a fellow top-10-percent of class, AP taking, 4.00, extracurricular leading applicant I understand the “staring into the void” feeling that finally reaching college may ignite. College means different things to different people. For me, it was a chance at independence. I worked hard in high school to earn scholarships and gain access to good schools. I always dreamed of moving out of state to a nice university. Who knows why? Maybe I watched too much Gilmore Girls.

And, while I have new dreams now, there was a dreaml-limbo for me as I entered college. I had achieved a long-term goal and felt disoriented. I was so happy and so scared. I learned a lot in this uncomfortable interim. So, for freshmen or sophomores used to non-stop academic strife, here are some tips to get the most out of college, slow down, and discover.

Try New Things

If you’re type A (which you probably are if you’re reading this), your need for control makes trying new things sound icky. Gross. Put me in an environment I have no experience with? Yeah, I’ll take the root canal instead. But you have to. This is the only way to discover interests within you that will shape your future.

I’m not saying sign up for tennis club when you have a vendetta against racket based sports, but if German club sounds cool and you carry an affinity for sauerkraut you must go to their meeting. You have to make awkward conversation with the other scared freshman next to you. This is exactly how you find yourself and your community. The interests of highschool will always be there for you. You’re secure in those. Branch out.

Sit with it

I’m so sorry. After four years of a crushing workload, having time to yourself may make you itch. But I promise you, it is worth it. There are a few key things that time to yourself allows you to do: consider the reality you worked hard to achieve, meet yourself where you are at, and trust yourself. You do not want to jump right back into the grind. Why? Well if I can be so bold, high school you was throwing themselves at everything. That’s okay. This is what you are meant to do. Colleges like when you are captain of the cross country team AND president of the math club. This shows them how well rounded an applicant you are. Yipee!

But, college is a time to refine. Now, this doesn’t mean you shouldn’t try new things (see past section.) It does mean, however, that once you try a variety of things, you must sit with the blank schedule in front of you and trust yourself enough to pursue the things that truly bring you joy. Don’t feel guilty for quitting cross country or putting a pause on math club. You are doing “enough.” In fact, in turning to things that bring you life, you are discovering yourself.

Keep your blinders on

Okay. You’re set. You’ve opened up your world, found things that bring you joy and you are living for them. Don’t get distracted.

This comes with a few disclaimers. First, continue to try new things! The goal isn’t to stop discovering, but the pressure to try new things shouldn’t bind you. If you feel like you need new things, then you probably haven’t truly discovered your passions. Secondly, always take advice, but apply it carefully. Everyone will want to tell a fresh college kid what to do. They can’t help it. They care. But not everyone’s advice applies to you. So, ingest it gingerly, like a strong drink (which you wouldn’t know anything about, right?)

There is a confidence that comes with pursuing something you love. Unfortunately, too much outside criticism can really put a damper on that. And trust me, no one is free from that. Even your friend on track to become a heart surgeon is being nagged, “do you really want to spend your 20s in medical school?” Of course they do.

When you know, trust yourself. And good luck!