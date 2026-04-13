Celebrating Your Own Birthday

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at TCU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

For my birthday, I want cake, I want balloons, I want sparkles, I want flowers, and I want gifts! If people won’t do that for me, then I’ll do it myself. I am so over waiting on others to make me feel special on my birthday when I have the literal power to do it myself. Who said I can’t bring my Pinterest board to life if I want to for a birthday? My birthday is not just another day of the year; it is the day that I was born, and that is to be celebrated. All that being said, I hope you, too, take on this mentality and celebrate yourself the way you want to be celebrated.

Now, don’t get me wrong, my family has always been there to celebrate my birthday and take me out to eat, which, I assure you, I appreciate so much! However, this past year I’ve settled for the same, which, again, is not bad, but I just crave a beautiful birthday this time. I was born in April, which is a literal flower month when spring is awake, the flowers are blooming, the birds are chirping, and the sun is shining. In my head, April is the month that looks like Winx fairies, and I need my birthday to feel like it. If others don’t understand this, then I’ll have to do it my own way because I know I deserve to be celebrated!

For the longest time, I’ve had the habit of waiting for others to celebrate and lead the day of my birthday. I’ve expected people who I consider close to make me feel special on my special day, and when they don’t, I get sad about it and cry. I find it very absurd because on my birthday, I should be smiling, laughing, and having a good time. So, this year, I am going to order a cute purple cake with sparkles. I want to wear a pretty dress with some ruffles and sparkly heels. My backyard is pretty big, and it gives a sort of fairies-in-a-garden vibe. I want to take pictures that are floral themed, so I was thinking of bringing out fairy lights at night and hanging them around some trees. It sounds a bit weird, but you just need to trust the vision. One thing that I want to start doing every year is writing myself a birthday card and leaving a sweet and sincere message because I need to give myself love, as well. I want a table with fruits, drinks, cookies, and baby’s breath flowers. I obviously want my family and friends there, but only my closest loved ones, because I want to be myself 100%, and I feel like I can’t do that around people who don’t know me for who I truly am.

In summary, the main things that I want for my birthday are:

Only my closest friends and family members

A mini photoshoot outside with fairy lights

A birthday letter from myself

The ambiance to be fairy-like and floral

A sparkly heel

A dress with ruffles

A purple cake with sparkles

Tables with fruits, drinks, cookies, and baby’s breath flowers

All that being said, letting your birthday be based on others is so overrated! Get up and plan your own birthday, unless you have someone amazing who just gets you (you’re lucky and blessed). But on a serious note, you do not need to depend on someone to make you feel special. Treating yourself is not a waste of effort, and it is a skill and mentality that helps us feel more at peace when others don’t meet our expectations. You are important, and the day that you were brought into this world is a day to be celebrated, so if it takes you to show that to the world, then so be it.