Celebrating the New Year with Motivating Words of Encouragement and Wisdom!

As a college student overcoming several learning disabilities, having confidence and motivation in myself and academics can be a challenge! Life is a journey with many ups and downs when it comes to overcoming mental, social and academic challenges. To get to know a little bit more about me, I am a junior Digital Culture and Data Analytics major with Communications and Business minors. I am hoping to pursue a career in social media and business innovation, incorporating my knowledge and experience in computer science and artificial intelligence with a bonus goal of strengthening my content creation skills. In order for me to stay motivated, I frequently reflect on the wisdom of leaders who inspire me to chase my dreams, stay current on the trends and technology that correlate to/with my passions, and remain dedicated to my academics and early professional career. The quotes and reflections listed below each correspond with a small piece of my unique personality, experiences, and passions.

My personal anecdote, “The more we serve others, the more we learn about ourselves,” is a personal quote that I created after volunteering and becoming part of my community. Serving others teaches me to reflect and understand that I can make a difference. My passion for community service inspires me to promote compassion, action, and respect in every aspect of my life. By stepping outside of my comfort zone and immersing myself in the needs of others, I have discovered hidden strengths within myself. I believe that everyone has the potential to make a difference, no matter how large. Overall, at the core of my motto is a willingness to give to others: it’s not about yourself.

2) Kellie Gerardi – Mom, Astronaut, Researcher

In an interview with David Leichner featured on the publishing platform Medium, Ms. Gerardi comments, “… my favorite piece of life advice is that you shouldn’t accept criticism from those who you wouldn’t seek advice from” (Leichner). This has been a helpful mindset for her on social media, where comments can be an abyss of negativity. For those who may not know, Kellie is an astronaut, mom, bioastronautics researcher, and popular science communicator who serves as the Director of Human Spaceflight Operations for the International Institute for Astronautical Sciences (IIAS) and served as a payload specialist on the Galactic 05/ IIAS – 01 research mission with Virgin Galactic in 2023.

Even though I am not an aspiring astronaut, Kellie is an inspiration to all moms, women and especially females in the STEM field. Her presence on social media encourages me to continue improving my content, editing, and posting.

3) Allison Ellsworth – Poppi Co-Founder

Allison energetically tells Austin Woman Magazine writer Regine Malibiran in an interview, “I always try to tell other people to just get on and tell your story. If you just stay positive and you’re authentic and real, you’ll find your community” (Malibiran). Poppi is a new healthy soda alternative that is serenading taste buds nationally and in Canada, but especially in Austin, TX, home of Poppi headquarters. The soda is Allison’s creation and life, and it is her goal for it to become the #1 best soda. However, despite the soda’s current success, the brand’s beginning was not so bright. Poppi received backing from Shark Tank personality Rohan Oza, who suggested rebranding from Mother Beverage to Poppi, but the company had to halt stocking store shelves after the show aired for eight months. Fortunately, they still accumulated more than $1 million in sales during their hiatus.

The morale of Poppi’s struggles and success: it is necessary to overcome obstacles and overpower them with confidence and determination. While I am still waiting for “my story” or have told small ones that could be leading up to a large one in the future, I try to exuberate authenticity and open my heart to all and hope they open their hearts, too!

4) Elon Musk – Founder of SpaceX and CEO of Tesla

Elon Musk is credited with saying, “When something is important enough, you do it even if the odds are not in your favor” (Inc). The founder of Space X, CEO of Tesla, and Chairman of X continues to awe aspiring entrepreneurs, techies, and money-hungry maniacs. Musk had a difficult childhood, spent ten hours a day reading, and overcame tensions at home and bullying at school. Then, he wrote the videogame Blastar and sold the code for $500, started college in Ontario before transferring to UPenn to major in Physics and Economics, and turned a 10-bedroom rental into a nightclub to pay for school and other finances. He began his entrepreneurial journey with his brother, co-founding Zip2 to later sell it for $22 million. Next, he merged his online bank with PayPal. Later, he founded Space X from his savings and invested in Tesla. In 2006, he launched the first spaceship, but it exploded; however, he was able to secure a contract with NASA (Bruner). He then secured a billion-dollar contract with NASA. He co-founded the non-profit OpenAI, which is now one of the most popular AI chatbots.

A memory that will stick with me forever is watching one of the first Space X missions during the 2020 lockdown in my car picking up groceries and watching a young girl host (commentate) the mission’s live broadcast. She inspires me to break out of hiding behind the scenes from filming content for Her Campus TCU and in my other jobs in media.

5) Stephanie Kaplan Lewis, Annie Wang, and Windsor Hanger Western – Her Campus Founders

The Chatham University’s student news site, Communiqué, in an article about the Her Campus co-founders’ book, The Her Campus Guide to College Life: How to Manage Relationships, Stay Safe and Healthy, Handle Stress, and Have the Best Years of Your Life, discusses helpful advice the three women have provided. Several powerful quotes the Communiqué featured in their piece were Lewis, Wang, and Western’s statements, “Pursue what you’re passionate about and success will follow,” “Don’t go chasing a career path just because it seems like it will make you a lot of money, if it’s something you aren’t truly interested in,” and, “If you immerse yourself in things you love, you’ll be best positioned to see where there is opportunity and to capitalize on that” (Communiqué).

I am forever grateful that Stephanie Kaplan Lewis, Annie Wang, and Windsor Western found each other at Harvard and created this amazing digital community.

6) Martha Stewart – Entrepreneur, Author, TV show host, Creator of the first multi-channel lifestyle company

Martha has two mottos. One is “learn something new every day,” and the second one is “when you’re through changing, you’re through.” She is best known for her culinary skills, but she also branched out into home decor and entertaining by founding Martha Stewart Living Omnimedia, a multimillion-dollar empire focused on publishing, television, and merchandise (Biography). Martha has been a household name for many years, and she has continued as one by remaining humble and relatable, even after unfortunate circumstances, which she persevered through with grace and determination.

One of her many homes is around 20 minutes from my home in New York, and one of my friends runs into her driving in their town. I am looking forward to watching her documentary on Netflix but, glancing at news headlines stating that she voiced her displeasure at the end result, I am unsure of how they will approach her story. Stay tuned for a review, positive or negative, of the documentary.

7) Karl Lagerfeld – Former Artistic Director for Chanel

Karl Lagerfeld once stated, “I’m very much down to earth, just not this earth” (Harper’s Bazaar). This quote perfectly described Lagerfeld’s eccentric personality, out-of-the-box designs, and overall quirkiness and creativity.

The fashion visionary was extremely accomplished. Writer Amy Mackelden writes in a Harper’s Bazaar article that Lagerfeld was honored with The Fashion Visionary award from the Couture Council of New York’s Fashion Institute of Technology, bestowed with the Commander’s Cross of the Legion of Honor (Croix de Commandeur de la Legion d’Honneur) by the former French president Nicolas Sarkozy, awarded the Outstanding Achievement Award at the British Fashion Awards, and given the Grand Vermeil medal, which is the highest honor in Paris, at Chanel’s Fall 2017 couture show (Mackelden).

One of my many dreams is to work in social media for a top fashion company or create UGC (user-generated content) covering lifestyle, couture, and beauty content.

8) Audrey Hepburn – Actress

Hepburn once notably exclaimed, “Nothing is impossible; the word itself says ‘I’m possible!’” Hepburn is the epitome of a brave and courageous woman: she overcame abandonment issues, struggled to find love, and faced body image insecurities. Further, she took these challenges and used them to change Hollywood ideals of beauty, emphasizing the importance of inner beauty and joy (Biography).

She not only transformed Hollywood, but she was also a humanitarian hero.

Marnique Olivieri-Panepento, a Her Campus writer, reports in her article “Women Who Inspire Us: Audrey Hepburn” that the actress “used her high profile for good and made more than 50 trips for UNICEF projects and helped raise global awareness of humanitarian crises” (Panepento). Hepburn will be remembered for her outstanding work in her performance roles and humanitarian advocacy.

9) Dwayne The Rock Johnson – Dad, actor, bodybuilder, WWE pro wrestler

Dwayne Johnson is credited with saying, “Success isn’t always about greatness. It’s about consistency. Consistent hard work leads to success. Greatness will come.” Jason Momoa was a close runner-up to The Rock, but I ultimately chose Johnson, who inspires all to stay committed to their goals and achieve greatness. Colin Darreta, an editor for Inc.com, lists seven lessons that he’s learned from Johnson on entrepreneurship and life: You contain multitudes,” “You are not defined by your mistakes,” “You don’t have to hide your emotions, fears and insecurities,” “You can be a ‘nice guy’ and get ahead,” “You have to be the hardest worker in the room and you have to do it over a long period,” “You have to remember it’s your back up against the wall,” and “You have to make time for family, friends and those closest to you” (Darreta). Johnson is very well-rounded and disciplined, and he is one of the most poised motivational speakers, influencers and actors that I have ever witnessed/experienced.

10) The Kelce Brothers – The GOATs

Ed Kracz, a writer for Sports Illustrated, in an article titled “Why Eagles’ Jason Kelce, City of Brotherly Love Were Perfect Fit,” reproduces a statement Jason Kelce made about his love for football: “Stepping on the field is the most alive and free I ever felt … Here was a visceral feeling with football, unlike any other sport. The hairs on my arms would stand up. I could hit somebody, run around like a crazed lunatic then get told, ‘Good job'” (Kracz). The Kelce brothers’ success on the field and off the field with their hilarious podcast is only the beginning of their growing brotherhood and achievements.

Even though I am not a football player or an avid football fan, I can relate to Jason when I step onto the golf tee box or step into my ski or snowboard bindings and blast down the mountain.

11) Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis – 35th First Lady of the United States

Vogue Australia, in an article commemorating Jackie Kennedy’s birthday, lists seven life lessons from Kennedy:

1.“Once you can express yourself, you can tell the world what you want from it. . . All the changes in the world, for good or evil, were first brought about by words”

2. “One must not let oneself be overwhelmed by sadness”

3. “I want to live my life, not record it”

4. “There are many little ways to enlarge your child’s world. Love of books is the best of all”

5. “I am a woman above everything else”

6. “The only routine with me is no routine at all”

7. “I want minimum information given with maximum politeness” (Vogue Australia).

The American icon will always be a reflection of elegance and sophistication in my heart and mind. Hopefully, Jacqueline’s legacy of grace and elegance continues to make an impact for generations.

12) Bronwyn Newport – RHOSLC, Broadway Producer, Influencer, Political activist, Philanthropist

In a conversation with Glamour reporter Stephanie McNeal, Newport discusses her struggle to overcome bullying and accept her true self, relating, “Everyone has called me all kinds of names, I’ve been called weird. Everybody hates my fashion. I’ve been called all kinds of things. Finally, I was like, there’s nothing else anybody can say that’s mean about me. So, I might as well just be a hundred percent myself” (McNeal). Authenticity and leading positivity are Newport’s words in action; she ignores hurtful comments and instead follows her passion for high fashion and promoting meaningful change.

As a newbie to the Her Campus media community who is still navigating my way around the platform, I think Bronwyn would be a top creator for all of the platforms. Newport inspires me to be unique, follow my passions, and try something new while looking good doing it!

Conclusion

Before I started writing this conclusion, I read through my paragraphs and realized I went a little off track from my original introduction and the points I planned to connect with the quotes. My writing is not as great as our amazing editors, but I am improving with lots of practice, and I cannot forget that personal articles can be a different style of writing than formal academic writing. Overlooking the details regarding my writing mistakes, what I want you to take from everything you read is just one ounce of encouragement and positivity, which I hope helps you to take life one step, and one day at a time. You can do it! Don’t give up!!!