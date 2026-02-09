Black History Month 2026: A Centennial Celebration

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at TCU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Every year, February rolls around to remind us to slow down for a second and pay attention to the stories that shape the world we live in. Black History Month is a living ode to the creativity and resilience of Black Americans whose impact is painted everywhere, whose influence must be recognized beyond the surface. One hundred years ago, Black history became more than just a footnote in our textbooks.

Black is the Blueprint

The month-long celebration is traced back to 1926, when historian and journalist Dr. Carter G. Woodson started “Negro History Week” with the strong intention to reframe how African Americans were viewed while honoring the efforts of individuals who fought against slavery and racial injustices. We are not just looking into the past: we are reflecting on the cultural influence Black communities have woven into modern society, from the music we listen to every day to the activism that shapes our future.

Black History Month invites us to continue to explore, learn, and appreciate the significance of Black artists, scientists, and innovators whose work does not disappear on the 1st of March. Engaging with these contributions can be interpreted in many ways, including supporting Black-owned businesses, attending local events, and having conversations that grow awareness and make you think more deeply. Each small step builds up to a bigger journey, one that enriches our communities and inspires a higher level of admiration.

Historical Figures

Claudette Colvin : A 15-year-old who sparked the Civil Rights Movement by refusing to give up her bus seat months before Rosa Parks.

: A 15-year-old who sparked the Civil Rights Movement by refusing to give up her bus seat months before Rosa Parks. Katherine Johnson : A NASA mathematician who broke barriers for Black women in STEM with her calculations that made space exploration possible.

: A NASA mathematician who broke barriers for Black women in STEM with her calculations that made space exploration possible. Ella Baker : A leader and activist who helped build the NAACP, SCLC, and SNCC.

: A leader and activist who helped build the NAACP, SCLC, and SNCC. Bayard Rustin: A key advisor to MLK and strategist behind the 1963 March on Washington.

Authors & Artists

Toni Morrison : A Nobel Prize–winning author who centered Black voices in literature.

: A Nobel Prize–winning author who centered Black voices in literature. James Baldwin : Essay writer and critic who focused on race, identity, and justice.

: Essay writer and critic who focused on race, identity, and justice. Kehinde Wiley : An artist who blends contemporary content with Black culture.

: An artist who blends contemporary content with Black culture. Loïs Mailou Jones: A pioneering painter who expanded African and Caribbean representation in American art.

Trailblazers

Zaila Avant-garde : A rising STEM advocate who is the first African American winner of the Scripps National Spelling Bee.

: A rising STEM advocate who is the first African American winner of the Scripps National Spelling Bee. Dr. Kizzmekia Corbett : An immunologist who greatly contributed to the development of the COVID-19 vaccine with her research.

: An immunologist who greatly contributed to the development of the COVID-19 vaccine with her research. Amanda Gorman : A poet and activist whose inaugural poem shed light on the voice of the upcoming generation.

: A poet and activist whose inaugural poem shed light on the voice of the upcoming generation. Dr. Ayana Elizabeth Johnson: A marine biologist and climate activist who brings environmental justice and ocean policy to the big stage.

Honoring Culture & Community

While February focuses on dedicating a moment to these stories, this influence and leadership are brought into our world every single day. We are reminded to carry that awareness year-round, to let the representation grow in the voices and minds of future generations.