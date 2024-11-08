The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The topic of religion is sometimes a touchy subject, especially in college and our current political world. I believe that it is important to talk about and is extremely interesting to me. With my experiences at TCU, especially as a Sociology major, I have noticed that more college students are going back to “religion” or religious practices, but if they are, it is different than religion has been in the past.

I think as a whole, those who are religious now are more likely to be open to others and their identities, and have become less hateful. I believe that Christianity as an organized religion, for example, has switched from instilling fear in others to showing the love God has for others.

Whether you consider yourself religious or not, I think that religious beliefs can be beneficial to your mental health, as well as a way to connect with others. Being a Christian has personally helped me a lot with my relationships and growing in my ability to help others!

I hope this article helps you learn more about a TCU student’s experiences with Christianity and how my personal experiences brought me here.

My childhood and religion

When I was a child, I attended a Lutheran Church for preschool, church services and Sunday school. Even though I was a part of all of these events and heard the teachings of the Bible, I had a hard time understanding what it all meant. I wanted to believe that family members were looking down over me and that there was an afterlife, but what does that truly mean? Thinking back, I don’t think I fully knew how to learn more about the Bible and the stories of the Bible separate from just going to church.

As I grew older and into my teens, I had a harder time with my religious beliefs. It was sometimes seen by those I grew up with that all Christians were ignorant, demeaning and uncaring. I listened. I believed what my friends said to fit in, and moved away from the church. I decided that I would rather give up my own belief system just to be able to fit in with my friends. I don’t blame myself for doing so… that is what I was taught to do. I didn’t know how to separate my own religious and personal beliefs from my family’s and friend’s beliefs.

Forming my religious beliefs in college

After coming to TCU, I was still extremely scared and unsure about becoming a Christian. I wanted so badly to find my faith again but I didn’t know where to start. In one of my Interior Design classes, I met a friend and she introduced me to Paradox, my local church that I continue to attend now. I loved the feeling I got when I was there, the community of Paradox, and felt as if I was finding the missing piece to the unfinished puzzle that is my life. I was terrified of what was to come, but I was ready try.

Today, I am continuously going to church one to two times a week and it has honestly been really hard, but worthwhile. I think so much of the time, people talk about the amazing parts of being a Christian, but not the hard ones. I have loved the opportunities and experiences that Paradox has given me, but it took me two years to actually get there. I still have ups and downs, but I can finally see to the end of the tunnel. I am continuing to grow as a person, as well as a child of God, and I am so grateful to how far I have come, especially from that young girl who was just looking to fit in.

My religious beliefs have benefited my mental health due to the community and the relationship with God I receive. The community at my church has always been inviting. The people who attend that church, no matter if they are a TCU student, a young child or an older adult, are so kind and caring. This is not just because of my religious beliefs, but who I am as a person and when I make mistakes.

People I’ve met through the church have been life-changing to my mental health and security in my own skin. In growing closer with God, I’ve chosen to become a better person. It didn’t happen overnight, but it made me into the person I want to be. My relationship with God has shifted and changed over the years, but it has always shown me that there is more to this world than just the years that I live on earth. That I need to make the most of the life that I do have. I hope that I continue to grow as a person, in both my physical human relationships as well as in spiritual ones.

No matter what you believe to be true, I hope this inspires you to continue on the path that you are on, continue believing in your core values, and don’t let anyone try to tell you what you can and can’t believe. I want to show people the good side of Christianity, how it can be used to benefit you and the people around you, and how religious beliefs in general are benefiting your mental health.

Thank you all for reading!

<3 K