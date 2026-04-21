“Airborne Fashion” Brand, Bershka, Set to Open in the U.S.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at TCU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Bershka, a Spanish fast-fashion brand, is set to open in Miami with controversy.

Recently, the clothing parent company, Inditex, announced that it was expanding one of its popular brands, Bershka, to the U.S. Bershka is a “sister brand” of Zara and targets a younger, “Gen-Z” audience with a more “trendy street style.” Bershka also features more inexpensive options.

Inditex, based in Spain, operates brands such as ZARA, Bershka, Pull&Bear, and Stradivarius. Inditex is among the top fashion companies in the world; it generated $41.6 billion in revenue in 2025, according to Forbes. As of the beginning of the 2026 fiscal year, Inditex manages 5,460 stores in 214 markets worldwide, as an article by Modaes states.

Bershka is set to open two stores in Miami, FL, later this year. This is part of Inditex’s business initiative to focus more attention on its second-largest market in the U.S. While Inditex currently operates around 100 physical stores, according to Spanish newspaper El País, Inditex is planning an “ambitious expansion in the US.” With Bershka now opening its doors in Miami, Inditex is attempting to be at the forefront of the U.S. clothing industry.

However, with the expansion of a new brand on U.S. soil, there has been some backlash towards Inditex and the spread of “fast fashion.” Bershka features inexpensive clothing styles that rapidly change with each season. In recent years, Bershka has implemented what’s called “airborne fashion,” which involves using airplanes to transport goods more quickly. The use of air freight for their products comes with a multitude of problems.

Beatrice Militaru

Inditex’s Supply Chains

A 2024 article by Business Human Rights discusses Inditex’s use of air freight to reduce shipping delays. Using airfare instead of a boat, clothes are being shipped more quickly; however, that means harsher working conditions for garment workers in Bangladesh. Inditex’s fast fashion model has detrimental effects on these workers, such as, according to Business Human Rights, “working overtime shifts with delayed payments and [working] under harassment.”

Inditex has a history of transactions involving corrupt supply chains, especially in Bangladesh. Inditex’s annual report states that they mainly use manufacturers located near its headquarters. However, Reuters explains that Inditex’s Bershka doesn’t have a fully released report of all of its supply chains, and its ethical practices were rated a D+ by Apart Style, a fashion transparency watchdog. Bershka’s supply chains and manufacturers lacked traceability. According to Fashion Network, “the ‘highest proportion’ of unfair business practices included major brands such as H&M, Next, Primark and Zara owner Inditex.”

Sustainability issues

Stated in a documentary-style piece by Context, Inditex has released statements about adopting and establishing more sustainable practices in creating its products. But their research suggests otherwise. In terms of 2024 CO2 emissions, Inditex reported releasing 13.5 million tonnes CO2e in its annual report (13.4 tonnes from the supply chain).

There was a 10% uptick in transportation emissions in the 2024 report due to the increased use of air freight. An article from Public Eye says, “airborne fashion is becoming a driver of the climate crisis.” The parent company, Inditex, has become more focused on quickly delivering styles to its stores and keeping up with each season, rather than avoiding unnecessary transportation practices.

Inditex claims to be working towards reducing emissions and waste; they have stated that “direct emissions generated by us — those associated with our own operations — have been slashed by 88%.” While they seem to be cutting down, there are still 13.4 million tonnes of CO2 emissions within Inditex’s supply chains. Their reporting could allude to what is called “green washing,” which involves fabricating an image of sustainability and “green” practices, when in reality, these methods are extremely harmful to the environment.

Overall, Inditex’s expansion into the U.S. is increasing the number of “fast fashion” brands, like Bershka. The company’s use of “airborne fashion” and unethical practices within its supply chains are most likely going to be amplified, especially with the opening of new American markets. Bershka is just one example of the many brands that Inditex operates.