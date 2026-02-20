A Guide to Inhaler

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at TCU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

With overpriced concerts selling out, the unforgettable Benito Bowl, and the release of music from long-awaited artists such as Joji (finally), February is in full swing! And this year, just like the one before, I will be celebrating Valentine’s by writing about my love for music with one of my latest obsessions: Inhaler!

I honestly wouldn’t be able to pinpoint exactly when my obsession with Inhaler came to be, but I do remember the song that started it all, which was “When I’m With You” (a cheesy title, I know). However, as a hopeless romantic, the lyrics hit me, even if they didn’t belong to one of their deepest songs. The sound is nostalgic, reminding me of the “coming of age” kind of songs from the early 2010s by bands like One Direction, OneRepublic, and Imagine Dragons. These were the simpler times, when I obsessed over Minecraft, Loom Bracelets, and Just Dance.

It wasn’t until the second semester that I began to listen to them passively while I studied. The one album I had on repeat nonstop that whole semester was “Cuts and Bruises,” and while I didn’t register what their songs were saying, the instrumentals kept me intrigued and locked in, especially during exams. After the semester, I spent the whole summer listening to the rest of their discography, and soon, they were, and continue to be, a band I can listen to without ever getting bored!

“The Inhalers”

Previously known as “The Inhalers,” the band was formed by school friends Elijah Hewson, Robert Keating, and Ryan McMahon in 2012 in Dublin, Ireland. In 2015, when their guitarist, Josh Jenkinson, joined the band, the group began to practice using their instruments. It’s a running joke that, before Josh, the group had little to no knowledge of how to play their instruments; hence, they invited Josh to join, as he was the only one who knew how to play.

After solidifying their lineup and their new name, “Inhaler,” the band started small, playing only covers from popular bands, like Nirvana and Mazzy Star. This, like many other bands, was to allow the guys to practice their sound and build their confidence before going straight into writing original songs.

In 2018, they released their debut EP, I Want You. It featured two songs, one titled after their EP and the other, “Is She My Girl?”, is one I highly recommend listening to, along with “I Want You”! The song features a more garage-rock sound, which is paired with a raspy vocalist, Elijah Hewson, which is further evidence that the band, during this stage, was looking for its sound. Despite not being a regular on their concert setlist, the lyrics and instrumentals of the song have a fun, yearning, storytelling essence, making this a regular on my playlist.

Little by little, Inhaler released singles such as “It Won’t Always Be Like This” and “My Honest Face,” which would become one of the many memorable songs in their official 2021 album It Won’t Always Be Like This. Since then, the band has continued to evolve in its sound following its sophomore album, Cuts and Bruises, and its latest album, Open Wide.

Band members

While the band’s instrumentals caused my initial interest in Inhaler, I will not lie when I say that the band’s members also caught my eye. Their simple fashion and the way they presented themselves in interviews were pretty entertaining. Additionally, their music videos added comedic relief to some of their most hard-hitting songs, such as “If You’re Gonna Break My Heart” (which is still one of my favorite MVs).

The band consists of four members:

Elijah Hewson is the son of U2’s frontman, Bono. He is the band’s frontman, vocalist, and additional guitarist. Fun fact: the band’s name comes from the fact that Elijah has asthma.

Ryan McMahon is the band’s drummer and probably one of the quieter group members.

Josh Jenkinson is the band’s main guitarist. He, alongside Elijah, is the band’s main driving force for writing and composing songs. I would highly recommend listening to “Valentine” and “It Won’t Always Be Like This,” as they really showcase Josh’s talent with the guitar.

Robert Keating, or Bobby Skeetz (his second persona?), is the band’s bassist and possibly the most comedically chaotic band member. He reminds me a lot of The Beatles’ George Harrison, who also played the bass, with his “quiet” and “nonchalant” vibe, only to be the complete opposite.

Aside from music, the band members share a sarcastic sense of humor, which allows them to connect more with their fans.

It Won’t Always Be Like This (2021)

As mentioned, IWABLT was the band’s first official album, and for their first, I fear I will never get over it. The album contrasts their earlier singles (“I Want You,” “There’s No Other Place,” etc.), as it showcases a more consistent pop-rock sound. Overall, the album sounds like the perfect summer dream playlist, with cheery songs like “Slide Out the Window,” “My Honest Face,” and the self-titled track “It Won’t Always Be Like This.” Additionally, the album gives off a romantic vibe, almost like the start of a relationship, as it has playful and smooth instrumentals.

My absolute favorite tracks and those I most recommend from this album include:

“Cheer Up Baby” THE BRIDGE of this song…HURTS! The sudden change in the instrumentals and the lyrics, I think, really ties this song together. I highly recommend.



“My King Will Be Kind” This is a song I need to scream to if I ever attend an Inhaler concert. From the start, the guitar immediately catches my attention and tugs at my heartstrings when hearing the main chorus. I will not lie, I did initially think that, though it’s a great song, there could have been more lyrics. However, I still love this song and get major FOMO when I see TikToks of fans hearing this live.



“Who’s Your Money On? (Plastic House)” I do not play about this song. From beginning to finish, I am on the floor in tears. The instruments, the lyrics, the meaning, and the yearning? I do not play. There are really no words to describe how beautiful this song is, but it is easily one of Inhaler’s most unforgettable songs yet.



Cuts & Bruises (2023)

I truly believe that with every album, Inhaler keeps getting better, but that could be bias. Their second album, Cuts & Bruises, like the first, continues the pop-rock sound, but with more elements. Unlike IWABLT, this album has a more melancholic sound, which is showcased in songs like “When I Have Her on My Mind,” “Valentine,” and “Dublin in Ecstasy,” which express a more heart-aching theme.

Honestly, I recommend listening to the whole album, but if I had to choose, these are my top tracks:

“Just To Keep You Satisfied” I love the moody sound this song gives, especially the guitar during the bridge. To add to that, the echo of people laughing and Elijah’s vocals add to that moody, party feeling. Lastly, the repetition of the lyric “Angels falling by your side”! love it!



“If You’re Gonna Break My Heart” I’m not gonna lie, when I first heard this song, I thought it was a little boring because of its slow tempo compared to Inhaler’s other songs. After watching the video and seeing how it added some comedic light to this otherwise sad song, I grew to appreciate it a little more. Again, the bridge solidified my liking of this song, as well as how relatable its lyrics are at times. If you need a song to stare out of the window to, I recommend this song.



“Dublin In Ecstasy” The hype around this song is real. The guitar throughout the song and the solo at the end?? Live, laugh, love, Josh Jenkinson. Also, that bridge does NOT play. I don’t gatekeep, but this song is worth gatekeeping.



“Valentine” The guitar solo at the beginning of this song is honestly something I had never heard before, and to hear it live would be a dream. Aside from that, this is another song I thought was worth a skip because of the lyrics “be my valentine,” but I can’t hate it; it’s a cute song and the vocals and echoes are worth remembering.



“Now You Got Me” It’s the guitar. I love the guitar in this album. Funnily enough, I was obsessed with this song because the guitar reminded me of the Mexican rock band Motel, which has a similar sound to this song. The last lyrics, with Robert Keating’s vocals, I think, also really put this song together. 10/10.



Open Wide (2025)

Lastly, we have Open Wide, which features even more growth in the band’s sound and lyricism. I feel like this album is full-on alternative rock with the addition of groove and hypnotic sound. Again, it shows Inhaler’s openness to exploring new sounds. I will never get over the fact that I bought a ticket to this tour, only to not end up going, missing out on not only their older songs, but also on hearing “X-Ray” live.

Like Cuts & Bruises, I have a lot of favorite tracks from this album, but here are just a few that I keep on repeat:

“Even Though” The first lyrics, accompanied by the bass, really set the tone of this song, giving it a slight cinematic feel. Vocals never disappoint, and the expression you can hear makes the song even more enjoyable. Another thing I want to point out is how this song gives a sound that you could even dance to, something new compared to the band’s previous albums.



“All I Got Is You” I love songs with a melancholic yet groovy sound to them, as if the instrumentals mask the song’s true meaning. This is the kind of song you can lie on the floor to and feel comforted by.



“Concrete” Honestly, I don’t really like the first 20 seconds of the song, but other than that, I love this one. The instruments, the lyrics, and vocals feel like a hug.



“X-Ray” I have to hear that guitar live. I cannot pick a favorite with Inhaler and the guitar; however, this song’s guitar work is definitely up there. The vibe and vocals are made to be performed at a concert! This song is never a skip.



Conclusion

In conclusion, I think everyone should give Inhaler a listen. Yes, some of the song titles are a little, in my opinion, much, but I think they offer a great sound to their audience, one that is worth hearing. Lastly, some honorable mentions I wanted to add that I didn’t include due to them not officially being put on an album or work, as covers include: