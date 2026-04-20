A Guide to Getting Creative with Business Casual

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at TCU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As summer internship season is almost upon us, it’s time to ask a very important question: WTF is business casual? And an important follow-up: is it possible to maintain your sense of style and individuality while adhering to company dress code? Today, we’ll dive into some quick tips on how to do just that.

WHat is business casual?

It’s hard to determine the exact lines that differentiate workplace dress codes such as “smart casual,” “business casual,” and “business professional.” The simplest way I can define business casual is that it usually involves pairing and balancing both professional and casual clothing pieces.

A few examples to help you visualize:

A nice blouse (professional) paired with relaxed trousers (casual) and a pair of boots (casual).

A sweater (casual) paired with a pencil skirt (professional) and a pair of heels (professional).

A dress (professional) layered over a nice, white t-shirt (casual) and a pair of loafers (professional).

Whether you should lean more to the casual or professional side of things will obviously depend on the vibe of your workplace. To be safe, I would dress business professional (no casual pieces) for the first two weeks of any new job in order to assess the vibe without accidentally underdressing. However, if you’ve confirmed that some casual fashion elements are common, we can move to the next step: executing a fresh, youthful, authentic take on business casual.

The Staples

To build your business casual wardrobe, it’s important to have some key staple pieces. Try these:

Professional Pieces

2-3 nice blouses (any elegant, flattering color)

2-3 nice tailored trousers (black and tan/navy)

A structured blazer

A white button down

A pencil skirt (must fall below the knees)

A professional dress (must fall below the knees)

2 pairs of heels (black and tan)

1 pair of loafers

Casual Pieces

A crisp, well-fitting white layering t-shirt

2 pairs loose wide-leg trousers

A flowy midi or maxi skirt

A comfortable cardigan, sweater, or sweater vest

A maxi dress

2-3 nice, well-fitting jeans (only after you’ve confirmed jeans are acceptable workplace attire)

1 pair of tasteful boots

1 pair of clean, tasteful white sneakers (only after you’ve confirmed sneakers are acceptable workplace attire)

The Accessories

Now, here’s where things get fun. After pairing some professional and casual staples, add accessories depending on your personal style to help elevate the look!

Tasteful hair clips or pins

Tasteful necklaces, bracelets, earrings, and/or rings

A stylish and practical work bag/purse

A scarf (wear in your hair, tie as a necktie, or knot on your work bag)

Patterned ties

Different styles or colors of blue light or prescription glasses

Unique textures or buckles on belts

Acrylic or press-on nails

I’m wishing everyone success on their summer employment endeavors, and I hope this guide makes you feel more like you in the workplace!