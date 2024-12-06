The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Christmas is the most wonderful time of the year. Not only for the delicious food and presents but also for the iconic music that has lasted decades. However, some of my favorite Christmas music is more recent. Sabrina Carpenter, my personal favorite queen of witty lyrics, blessed us with this holiday EP last year. As someone who only listens to holiday music in season (you will not catch me celebrating Christmas in July) I thought that it was the perfect time to revisit this EP, one year later.

Track 1 “A Nonsense Christmas” (10/10)

“Nonsense” is one of the most iconic Sabrina Carpenter songs, and it is one of the ones that really started catapulting her to the level of fame that she’s at right now. Her outros will forever be remembered for their clever rhyming and hilarious undertones. But dare I say that the Christmas version is even better? It’s just something about the jingle bells in the background. My only complaint about this song is how short it is. It is laugh-out-loud funny in some parts, which seems to be Sabrina’s charm.

Track 2 “buy me presents” (10/10)

This song is definitely underrated. It’s so catchy and fun and really makes me want to rock around a Christmas tree. The sax solo is insane, and I love it. There’s just something about how she sounds like she’s smiling while singing that makes the song even cheekier. It makes me all the more excited for her Christmas special on Netflix.

Track 3 “santa doesn’t know you like i do” (10/10)

What I love about fruitcake is that most of the songs look at Christmas from a different perspective. It’s part of why “Last Christmas” by Wham! is popular. It’s not just about laying by the fire and opening gifts, it’s about heartbreak. It brings a view that a lot of people can relate to. Not everyone is in this joyful, celebratory mood during the holidays. Sometimes it’s sad and hurts your feelings. And this song does that. It’s full of yearning, begging someone to be there for her. And it’s just a really great song.

Track 4 “cindy lou who” (10/10)

Though the last ones had elements of sadness in them, this one’s instrumental really makes it clear that this is a sad Christmas song. This EP came off the tail of her album emails i can’t send, which was in a lot of ways, about heartbreak, a theme that’s reflected in this album. This one is a short and sweet, beautiful, heart-wrenching song.

Track 5 “is it new years yet?” (10/10)

Last year, this song was my favorite. Not because I necessarily think Christmas is overrated but because the instrumental is pop perfection. It’s one of those songs that could make me listen to Christmas music out of season. A common theme in her songs on this EP is “I am single. Can Christmas be over now?” And it’s very relatable to a lot of people in her audience (including me). After re-listening to it, I still think it’s perfect and the best song on the EP. No notes!

Track 6 “white xmas” (9/10)

This is Sabrina’s take on a classic Christmas song. Her voice sounds lovely, but I think it’s probably the worst song on the EP. Not because it’s bad but because every other song is so good. And when I listen to Sabrina Carpenter, I want to hear her unique ability to create engaging and hilarious lyrics. And the lyrics for “white xmas” are not as personable as her other lyrics. But I do really love the arrangement for this piece, and she sounds incredible, as always.

Final Thoughts

Overall, this is one of my favorite modern Christmas works; every song brings something special to the table. Sometimes I do get tired of hearing the same old songs repeated, so I like that this EP is mostly original. It shows her versatility in writing. Since emails i can’t send, it seems like Sabrina has been on a roll, delivering works that introduce brand-new songs no one can live without. And fruitcake is definitely one of the works I’ll have on blast all December.