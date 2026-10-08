A Few Songs for the Rain

As I’m writing this, it’s raining outside, and fall is finally making its way (Texas deserves this). There’s just something about a gray, rainy day at the beginning of fall that makes me want to put on a cozy playlist and do absolutely nothing.
In honor of today’s weather, I put together a playlist of songs that I think belong on a rainy fall day. I apologize in advance: I listen to sad music pretty much all the time, but rainy days are especially made for it. Something about the weather just makes those more mellow songs hit a little different, so these are some of my favorites for a day like today.
My Rainy Fall Day Playlist:
- “From the Dining Table” – Harry Styles
- “Happiness is a butterfly” – Lana Del Rey
- “Nothing’s Gonna Hurt You Baby” – Cigarettes After Sex
- “Creep” – Radiohead
- “what’s wrong with me” – Olivia Rodrigo, Robert Smith
- “I Saw Your Face” – Malcolm Todd
- “She” – Harry Styles
- “Tornado Warnings” – Sabrina Carpenter
- “Paint By Numbers” – Harry Styles
- “Sienna” – The Marías
Honorable Mention: “the cure” – Olivia Rodrigo
I think rainy days are some of the best days for listening to music. Everything feels a little quieter and slower, and I feel like you can actually sit with a song and feel it more. These are just a few of the songs that give me that feeling. I’m sure this playlist will keep changing, but for now, it feels pretty perfect for the start of fall.