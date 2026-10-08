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TCU | Culture

A Few Songs for the Rain

Yuritzy Rendon Student Contributor, Texas Christian University
This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at TCU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As I’m writing this, it’s raining outside, and fall is finally making its way (Texas deserves this). There’s just something about a gray, rainy day at the beginning of fall that makes me want to put on a cozy playlist and do absolutely nothing.

In honor of today’s weather, I put together a playlist of songs that I think belong on a rainy fall day. I apologize in advance: I listen to sad music pretty much all the time, but rainy days are especially made for it. Something about the weather just makes those more mellow songs hit a little different, so these are some of my favorites for a day like today.

records on record player
Photo by Mink Mingle from Unsplash

My Rainy Fall Day Playlist:

  1. “From the Dining Table” – Harry Styles
  2. “Happiness is a butterfly” – Lana Del Rey
  3. “Nothing’s Gonna Hurt You Baby” – Cigarettes After Sex
  4. “Creep” – Radiohead
  5. “what’s wrong with me” – Olivia Rodrigo, Robert Smith
  6. “I Saw Your Face” – Malcolm Todd
  7. “She” – Harry Styles
  8. “Tornado Warnings” – Sabrina Carpenter
  9. “Paint By Numbers” – Harry Styles
  10. “Sienna” – The Marías

Honorable Mention: “the cure” – Olivia Rodrigo

I think rainy days are some of the best days for listening to music. Everything feels a little quieter and slower, and I feel like you can actually sit with a song and feel it more. These are just a few of the songs that give me that feeling. I’m sure this playlist will keep changing, but for now, it feels pretty perfect for the start of fall.

Yuritzy Rendon

TCU '27

Yuritzy Rendon is a writer for the Her Campus chapter at Texas Christian University, where she majors in Early Childhood Education. She’s passionate about sharing authentic stories that connect with college women, creating a space where readers feel understood, empowered, and less alone. At Her Campus, she covers both meaningful conversations and the everyday experiences that shape life at TCU.

Her time at TCU, in the classroom and through campus organizations, has strengthened her communication and leadership skills while deepening her passion for working with children and advocating for education. Inspired by her studies and personal experiences, she brings empathy and honesty to her writing, encouraging readers to embrace themselves and learn from shared stories.

Outside of school and writing, Yuritzy enjoys spending time with family and friends and finds joy in the little moments that bring people together. She’s also active in other campus clubs, continuing to build community and grow as a leader.