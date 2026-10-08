A Few Songs for the Rain

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at TCU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As I’m writing this, it’s raining outside, and fall is finally making its way (Texas deserves this). There’s just something about a gray, rainy day at the beginning of fall that makes me want to put on a cozy playlist and do absolutely nothing.

In honor of today’s weather, I put together a playlist of songs that I think belong on a rainy fall day. I apologize in advance: I listen to sad music pretty much all the time, but rainy days are especially made for it. Something about the weather just makes those more mellow songs hit a little different, so these are some of my favorites for a day like today.

My Rainy Fall Day Playlist:

“From the Dining Table” – Harry Styles “Happiness is a butterfly” – Lana Del Rey “Nothing’s Gonna Hurt You Baby” – Cigarettes After Sex “Creep” – Radiohead “what’s wrong with me” – Olivia Rodrigo, Robert Smith “I Saw Your Face” – Malcolm Todd “She” – Harry Styles “Tornado Warnings” – Sabrina Carpenter “Paint By Numbers” – Harry Styles “Sienna” – The Marías

Honorable Mention: “the cure” – Olivia Rodrigo

I think rainy days are some of the best days for listening to music. Everything feels a little quieter and slower, and I feel like you can actually sit with a song and feel it more. These are just a few of the songs that give me that feeling. I’m sure this playlist will keep changing, but for now, it feels pretty perfect for the start of fall.