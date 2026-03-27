5 Things I wish I Knew Going into Freshman Year

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at TCU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

I have fewer than 50 days left of my freshman year. Here are five things I wish I knew before this year.

Everything is going to be okay You’re going to get homesick The second half of the year goes by so fast It’s okay to drop classes or switch teachers Use your resources

I remember being stressed during the summer before college. I had my friends, my family, my dogs, and my comfort. I wasn’t ready to leave yet. I knew what would happen in my town, but I didn’t know what would happen when I stepped foot onto campus. I was scared I wouldn’t make friends, or my roommate and I wouldn’t get along. I was so wrong. I have found girls who I consider to be my future bridesmaids, and I couldn’t ask for a better roommate. Leaving home for college is a big deal; it’s okay to be sad, but you should get out there and meet people. For me, my homesickness hit first with food, which is a weird thing to miss, but no one does bagels or pizza like the East Coast. All I wanted was a good bagel and my favorite iced coffee from home. I felt stuck, as if my life wasn’t moving anywhere. But I started a countdown on my phone till I went home, called my parents, cried, took a deep breath, and moved on. It’s easier said than done, though, especially when you hear your dad saying how proud he is of you and how well you’re doing. I have fewer than 50 days left of freshman year, and I am not sitting well with that. I feel as though I just landed after winter break, hugging everyone after not seeing them for a month. From TCU’s four snow days to spring break, this semester has gone by way too fast. I am not ready for this year to end. Dropping classes isn’t a bad thing!!! There is such a negative stigma around it. There are so many reasons to drop classes or switch teachers, and if that thought is keeping you up at night, no one is going to shame you for doing it. But in order to do well, you should give yourself a schedule, prioritize your schoolwork, or study with friends. Whatever you do, remember that college is for learning! Use whatever resources your school offers!! TCU has a writing center for its students, and I have been able to take advantage of it for all of my different assignments. Also, take advantage of all the free things your school offers you!! I am so lucky that TCU provides so much, from random food trucks in the Commons to the Rec center’s sauna.

Original photo by Caroline Charron

I never want freshman year to end, but I am so lucky to have learned so many lessons.