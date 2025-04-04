The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This week, Disney released their 23rd live-action adaption of the classic animated movie Snow White. With 14 more live-action adaptions either confirmed to move past the planning stages or already in production, it’s clear that Disney isn’t slowing down on these remakes any time soon (despite what fans and the box office are suggesting). Personally, I think countless movies deserve more attention and, more importantly, a live-action adaption, than any Disney movie, so here are my top 5 picks.

Cloudy With a Chance of Meatballs

This movie is a classic animated story from 2009 with some of the most creative visuals and ideas. Just imagine how interesting it would be to see cheeseburgers raining from the sky, ice cream snowing, or those spray-on shoes that Flint Lockwood invented reimagined in a lifelike way. Not to mention the giant gelatin house. While it would be ambitious, I have no doubt that the technology exists to make this movie happen.

Sony Pictures Entertainment

Coraline

The first scene that comes to mind when I think of Coraline is the garden scene with her other father. This scene would likely be the most difficult part of the adaptation, but it would be so worth it. On top of that, the jumping mouse circus, the tunnel to the other world, and, of course, the button eyes would all be incredible to see. I also think it would make the movie even scarier, which would honestly be a nice touch since those who grew up watching it are likely at an age at which they can handle scarier movies.

LAIKA Studios

Corpse Bride

Keeping with the creepy movie theme, Corpse Bride makes the list not just for its stunning visuals, but also because I already have the perfect cast picked out. Timothée Chalamet as Victor Van Dort, Anya Taylor Joy as Victoria Everglot, and Laura Harrier as Emily. Honestly, I think Rachel Ziegler would make a good Emily too, but judging by the internet’s reaction to her role as Snow White, it might be a smart move to go with someone else. Casting could absolutely make or break this movie, but even if they were to remake it and not go with my dream cast, I’d be interested to see the underworld and Emily’s design.

Tim Burton Productions and LAIKA Entertainment

Despicable Me

This one is a bit of a hear-me-out, but seeing the minions’ impact on Gen Z since Despicable Me‘s initial release in 2010, I think it would do really well. The movie isn’t beautifully animated or anything, but I think live-action opens the door to a lot of comedic moments and would likely spur a lot of memes. Also, I just really want to see a live-action minion.

Universal Pictures

Ratatouille

I tried to stray away from Disney movies, but this is my one exception. Of all the Disney remakes, I’m shocked they’ve skipped over this one. It is arguably the most beautiful Disney movie, animation-wise. Also, I feel like after the success of The Bear, the only person who would make sense as Alfredo Linguine is Jeremy Allen White. He’s already got a similar look and experience playing a chef. My only fear for this movie if it were ever to be adapted is how Disney would design Remy. After seeing what happened with the Sonic live-action adaptation, I’m well aware a lot can go wrong when making a live-action rodent.

Pixar Animation Studios for Walt Disney Pictures

I think we can all agree that Disney needs to get the hint and stop making live-action remakes, but at least if this trend continues, maybe we’ll be able to see some of our favorites in a new way.