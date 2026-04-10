3 Songs I’ve had on Repeat this Spring

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at TCU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This past month, I’ve had three (very different) songs on repeat: Lana Del Rey’s “Summertime (The Gershwin Version),” Shocking Blue’s “Venus,” and Björk’s “Venus As a Boy.”

“SUmmertime (The Gershwin Version)” – Lana del Rey

I recently discovered Lana del Rey’s cover of George Gershwin’s “Summertime” when I was listening to her music on shuffle during a three-hour car ride. I had never heard her take on this song before or seen it on her Apple Music page for some reason, which is such a shame because it is so beautiful, and I also have always loved Ella Fitzgerald’s version. I haven’t been able to stop playing it since I discovered it, and I don’t plan to anytime soon!

Summertime (The Gershwin Version)

“Venus” – Shocking Blue

A rewatch of The Queen’s Gambit brought me back to this song, which I had failed to look up the first time I watched the show. Ever since then, I have been playing this song, and a lot of other songs from the 60s, quite often.

Venus

“Venus as a boy” – Björk

I have been listening to a lot of Björk lately, and this is perhaps my favorite of her songs. I just love the light and playful nature of the accompanying music, which works so well with Björk’s intriguing and wonderfully unusual voice.