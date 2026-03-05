My February Reflection

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at TCU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

February surprised me.

It has been a good month for me. I have had so many experiences and joys that have proven to be long-lasting. This month, I got to celebrate my white coat ceremony with my family and friends. I started clinicals and got to learn more about myself and what I enjoy. I experienced so much more than I thought I would.

I have rediscovered my music, and my current top four songs are “Damage Gets Done” by Hozier, “Don’t Shut Me Down” by ABBA, “Slowly” by Olivia Dean, and “Here” by Mumford & Sons from their new album. I am reflecting on all of the moments and laughter I have had so far, and it makes the troubles of the day look so small compared to the people I have met and the dancing moments I have had over the last couple of weeks.

One major lesson that I learned this month is that one bad moment should not take away from all the good ones I have had. I told my sister that February went from a 10 out of 10 to a 9.5, but I think it was still a 10 out of 10. I am alive, I am breathing, and, while I am not currently swimming in joy, what I consider a bad day might be someone else’s good day. I cannot compare my experience with someone else’s. Still, I know it is important to dance it out, to appreciate the disappointment and rejection, and to remember that life is not just about experiencing the good but about finding the positive in hard times.

Because after every storm, there is a rainbow, something good to look forward to. Mine are the fantastic experiences I have had over the last 27 days, for which I am incredibly grateful.

If February taught me anything, it’s that one hard day doesn’t get to rewrite a beautiful month. So, here’s to dancing through disappointment and holding onto the 10 out of 10 moments. March, I’m ready with gratitude.