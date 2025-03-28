2025: A New Era of Boho Chic Fashion Trends

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

2025 is the era of bold, fun, and elevated statement pieces. From Isabel Marant resurfacing to chunky necklaces and thick belts, 2025 rings in some of the most stylish and chic trends.

Chunky, bold necklaces provide a fun and eclectic touch to any outfit. Whether simple or overstated, chunky necklaces are making a comeback. From silver to gold and all different colors, these necklaces add another dimension to any outfit. As they can be styled with a simple top or an elegant dress, they elevate any outfit of choice and draw attention directly to the neckline. All over TikTok and Instagram, these necklaces are making huge fashion statements. Ranging from Veronica Beard to Amazon, whether expensive or inexpensive, these statement necklaces elevate any spring outfit.

All the craze over the Isabel Marant style is due to the reintroduction of flowy tops, miniskirts, and chic boots. 2025 has reintroduced the era of boho chic, such as flowy long-sleeve white tops with micro shorts and tall boots. Isabel Marant has become the designer of spring, evolving boho chic style. Fringed and flowy is making a comeback, and dark eyeliner and chunky jewelry add another dimension to the outfit. Effortless makeup and long hair add to the depth of this style, as it presents serene, yet messy and eclectic, vibes. Styling an Isabel Marant top with micro shorts and cowgirl boots, layered with crimped hair, chunky jewelry, and messy eyeliner, would create a perfect rendition of runway chic.

Probably my favorite trend so far is the statement belt; I obsess over any belt that can elevate a simple outfit. It outlines the perfect silhouette for both dresses and jeans. Any belt — chunky, thick, skinny — defines the figure. Whether it is worn with jeans, skirts, or my favorite, a dress, it adds dimension and funky elements to a simple outfit. A thick belt styled with a white mini dress, fun boots, and a statement necklace, with a half-up-half-down hairdo, produces the messy, effortless look of 2025. Belts with a thick buckle are so chic, especially a light caramel brown or a fun color, and they finalize the look.