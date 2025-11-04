Somewhere in between: The Art of Longing

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at TCU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

It has been two months since I turned 20, and ever since then, I have had this desire to change everything about myself, but not in a negative way. I have developed this profound need to travel and see the world. I want to engage in so many things that I have no idea where to start. There are places I am itching to visit. I don’t fully understand where the need came from, but I am willing to accept it.

I think what made turning 20 scary for me was the fact that it’s a decade of my life. My friends can attest to how much I was dreading turning 20; I felt like I had to figure out what I wanted to do with my life. I am half certain about what trajectory I want my life to take.

I want to create something positive spontaneously. I want to fall in love with myself and explore different ways of living. I want to see places, and I want to have déjà vu. I want to experience the little moments with the people I love.

I want to get over myself. I want to dance across the street with a stranger and laugh until my cheeks hurt again. I want to learn more about who I am away from all the things and people I know. I want to watch the stars and visit New England during the fall.

Honestly, I don’t know what I am chasing, but I want to experience something new in my 20s. I want to have stories and pictures to share with my loved ones and not have regrets at the end of this decade of my life. But my main question right now is, where should I start from?