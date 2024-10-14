The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at TCU chapter.

Since the fall season has arrived, I’ve compiled seven movies from Disney’s Monstober era to add to your watch list!

1. Girl vs. Monster

Starting off strong with a classic, and one of my favorite movies from this era, Girl vs. Monster. A fifteen-year-old girl, Skylar, discovers that she is a fifth-generation monster hunter. All her life she’s been this fearless, headstrong girl, but all that changes once she gains a monster of her own. Everyone’s biggest fear is released into the town, and it’s up to Skylar, along with her two best friends, to stop it.

2. Twitches

Separated from birth and reunited on their 21st birthday, twins Alex and Camryn must stop their kingdom from being overtaken by forces of darkness. Go twitches, go twitches…

3. Halloweentown (all of the movies)

On Marnie Cromwell’s thirteenth birthday, she and her siblings discover Halloweentown after hijacking a bus to their grandma’s home. They find out they belong to a family of witches. Halloweentown is a place where ghosts, goblins, vampires, and other monsters live in harmony. That is, until an evil force takes over their world and the Cromwell family must put a stop to it.

4. Under Wraps

Three kids accidentally revive a three-thousand-year-old mummy and must return him to his resting place before Halloween night to find his long-lost love.

5. Invisible Sister

Cleo has long lived in her popular older sister Molly’s shadow. When her science project goes terribly wrong, turning her sister invisible, she must learn to step into the light until she can find a cure for her.

6. My Babysitter’s a Vampire (The Movie)

I love this movie and the show! Ethan and his little sister are babysat by a girl named Sarah who, as we come to find out, is a vampire. Sarah’s ex-boyfriend, who is also a vampire, is plotting revenge on their town, along with a den of vampires. It’s up to Ethan, his best friend Benny, and Sarah to put a stop to it all.

7. Mostly Ghostly

I’m convinced that I’m the only one who’s watched these movies! In this movie, a kid, Max Doyle, discovers two ghosts, Nicky and Tara. In exchange for winning the heart of the most popular girl in school, Max must help the ghosts find eternal rest. However, an evil apparition, Phears, wants to put an end to these ghosts, so the trio has to come together to end his plan.

These are just a few of the movies to put on your watchlist this month. Happy fall!