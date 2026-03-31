Zodiac Signs as Main Character Energy 

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at TCNJ chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Aries – Lady Gaga

Much like Aries, the legendary Lady Gaga is not afraid to show her true fiery self. Lady Gaga is iconic and someone that people will never forget, much like many Aries you may come across. Aries are extremely passionate about what they believe in and are not afraid to show it.

Taurus – Lorelai Gilmore

As an earth sign, Tauruses are deeply grounded and determined, much like Lorelai Gilmore. She is known for her loyalty to family and friends, determination in making a better life for herself, and even some stubbornness, all aligning with the sign. She is independent and protective of her life and family, showing her true Taurus side.

Gemini – Katherine Pierce

Katherine Pierce is a highly recognized Gemini character, and for good reason, she holds many traits in common with this air sign. She is very charming, but with that, she holds a bit of a manipulative side, being able to adapt in different scenarios. She’s very quick-witted, which aligns with Gemini’s as well.

Cancer – Harley Quinn

Harley Quinn is such a Cancer main character, which may shock some, but it makes so much sense. Her deep protective nature towards the ones she loves is exactly what Cancers feel, with their emotions sometimes getting a bit out of hand. She is deeply emotional, with many in-depth layers, while also being moody at times. Her want for comfort and security also aligns with these water signs’ traits.

Leo – Sharpay Evans

Sharpay Evans is such an iconic character, so obviously, we have to match her with an iconic sign. Leo loves being the center of attention, much like Sharpay. She loves being the star of the stage, which may come off as vain to some people, but there’s no denying her confidence in the spotlight.

Virgo – Rory Gilmore

Rory Gilmore, despite her Libra birthday, showcases pure Virgo woman energy. Her dedication and perfectionism is a huge part of her personality, with the show surrounding her drive for her schoolwork and future. She is very practical and hardworking, but can be shy and more kept to herself.

Libra – Elle Woods

Elle Woods is the ultimate canon Libra character. She embodies the Libra persona by being a social butterfly and motivated by harmony and justice. She is extremely hardworking and fights for what she believes in, which is amended throughout the movie. She has a goal to create harmony and balance much like Libra’s do, symbolizing the scales.

Scorpio – Santana Lopez

Santana Lopez is a TV show character that is unforgettable, with her magnetic presence and strong personality, she radiates Scorpio energy. With maybe not seeming so at first, she has extreme emotional depth as well as strong loyalty to those she cares about. Her sharp and honest nature may get her in trouble sometimes, but she is fiercely protective of the ones she loves.

Sagittarius – Moana

With Sagittarius, there is always the question of how far they’ll go, and it will be far. Like Moana, they crave adventure and dislike being tied down, wanting to explore all the world has to offer. They possess a natural zest for life and finding beauty in the world, thus valuing their freedom, like the beloved Disney character.

Capricorn – Princess Leia

There is no doubt that Princess Leia is a Capricorn, with her leadership energy being a huge part of who she is. She is driven and strategic, which makes sense considering her role in the empire. She has so much dedication to her role and people, making her strong and hardworking like a classic Capricorn.

Aquarius – Phoebe Buffay

Phoebe is widely regarded as an iconic Aquarius and rightfully so. Her independence is notable throughout the show as well as her non-conformity, standing out with her uniqueness. Her unique nature is what makes her so special, along with her quirky personality. She is a loyal friend and has a strong, free-spirited outlook on life as many Aquariuses do.

Pisces – Jessica Day

Much like Pisces, Jess’s whimsical energy is undeniable. Her creativity is such a huge part of her character, as well as that of a Pisces. Her imagination runs wild throughout the series while also keeping in touch with her emotional side. She also takes pride in her empathetic self, much like this sign.