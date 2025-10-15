This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at TCNJ chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

My Top Three Favorite High Risk Hobbies

If you’re looking for a new hobby to take up during the year, I have three recommendations for adrenaline junkies. These are my top three favorites, that leave your adrenaline racing, the wind whipping in your face, and your muscles sore from an all body workout. This is the kind of fun that skates on the edge of what can be considered safe and what cannot, and leaves you feeling accomplished after a long day. Yeah, you’re going to need a helmet for that.

Skiing

The first time I clicked the buckle on my ski helmet, I had no idea that I was opening myself up to a whole new world, with new challenges and so many memories I needed more fingers to count them all. There is something so freeing about skiing. There are no ropes or safety cords binding you to the slope. There’s no lifeguards at every bend ready to scoop you up if you fall down. It is utterly terrifying and ultimately exhilarating to learn how to ski for the first time and realize that it is completely up to you whether or not you fall. Bordering the line between control, and flying down the mountain in a flurry of chaos, skiing is the epitome of an adrenaline rush. It takes focus and concentration to ensure that you aren’t crossing your skis or tripping over your own poles so that you can travel safely from the top of the slope to the very bottom.

Once you master balance, being able to explore the mountain is beyond exciting. The snow drifting down from the treetops, the sound of the ice scraping on the underside of the skis, and the feeling of the muscles in your body tensing with every turn you take. The thrill of choosing a new slope to try, not knowing where the turns will be, trying to take a jump and ending up sprawled in the snow, creates memories that will last a lifetime with friends that share the love of the sport. And at the end of the day, the best part will always be choosing a new sticker to add to my helmet.

Rock Climbing

I got into rock climbing as a senior in high school, the allure of setting a record calling my name. It was something I had to push myself to accomplish, and work on stamina in my muscles to be able to carve my name on the wall with the other students who beat the records in the class, and ultimately something I fell in love with along the way. The thrill of dangling by your fingers from a few feet in the air, the muscles in your arms quivering with exertion as you try to move strategically to get to the top of the mountain you’re climbing, is nothing short of electrifying. Whether you’re in an indoor rock climbing gym (no helmet required) or scaling the side of an outdoor cliff (yes helmet), rock climbing is one of those special sports that lets you experience adrenaline in a completely different way.

I love going rock climbing, and thinking up new ways to reach the top of the climb. Whether it’s with brightly colored holds in an indoor facility, or the rough cool stones of an outdoor climbing spot, the adrenaline rush is exactly the same, and sometimes what I need after a long week.

Horseback Riding

I always wanted to learn how to ride horses when I was younger, so when I finally got the chance to start weekly lessons I was so overjoyed I couldn’t sleep for a week. Sitting tall on an animal that thinks, moves, and has its own feelings is such a different experience than most other sports. Requiring connection, and trust between horse and rider is so special. Working together to perform in groundwork exercises, barrel racing games, or jumping over poles, was something I’d been excited about for years. The smell of the barn, the dust on my boots, and the feeling in my chest when I encouraged the horse to break into a canter was unmatched.

No matter what discipline you choose to ride in, English or Western, the experience of riding a horse stays with you forever. If I could only recommend one hobby to someone for the rest of my life, I’d tell them to go buy a helmet and book a horseback riding lesson.

While I love other hobbies that don’t include an adrenaline rush, these three hobbies will always have their special place in my heart. My logic when thinking about this, is, if it requires a helmet, it’s probably something that’s well worth doing.