Winter Day Trips Near TCNJ

As we are slowly (yet somehow insanely quickly) entering finals season, I know everyone is looking for ways to take a break. In my opinion, the best way to breathe and step away from your work is to get off caµpus in general. With holiday music playing in stores and December around the corner, a winter-themed day trip is the way to go! Here is a list of winter activities that anyone can do around TCNJ.

Peddler’s Village

Peddler’s Village is a popular day trip for TCNJ students, no matter the time of year. However, there is something special about the village during the winter. The crisp, cold air, piping hot chocolate in hand, and surrounded by twinkling holiday lights washes any worries away. During the winter, they offer a Gingerbread House competition and display, Enchanted Evenings, holiday food trucks, adult holiday cookie night, and more. There is something for everything, all day everyday. You can also get some holiday gift shopping out of the way while checking out their local businesses.

Grounds For Sculpture

This is another great day trip any time of year. During the winter season, they offer Holiday Artisan Markets, wreath making, Winter Wonder in the Garden, art activities, yoga, and more. If you are a member, they offer more trips and activities for you during the holidays as well! These activities extend through the winter season, making them a great thing to do with your friends even when we return to campus after winter break.

Ewing Holiday Tree Lighting

If you are looking for an evening activity after a long day locked up in the library, then going to Ewing’s tree lighting might be a fun activity for you and your friends. The event will be held at 5pm in Betor Memorial Park (behind Town Hall). There will be music, festive refreshments, pictures with Santa, and more. This is a cute and simple event that will make for a fun night.

Shady Brook Farm

Shady Brook’s annual light show is opening on November 22nd! You can drive through the light show in your car, or if you are looking for a more wintery ambiance, take a wagon ride through. They also offer private campfire reservations to elevate your cozy night. Also open during this season is Santa’s Village. There is food, shopping, and more. A Live music event called Winter UnWINEd is also hosted during the winter months. You can grab a drink from the Stone’s Throw pub and listen to live music in the Greenhouse.

Mercer County Ice Skating Center

A classic winter-time activity is going ice skating. No matter what your skill level is, this is a great way to embrace the cold and have fun. The Mercer County Ice Skating Center offers Public Skating hours throughout the season. Feel free to bring your own pair of skates or rent your own!

Other Activities:

Take the train to New York (Bryant Park, holiday markets, tree lighting, and more)

Walk around Princeton

Walk around New Hope

Morristown’s Winter Wonderland

American Dream Mall (ice skating, skiing, amusement park, shopping, food, and more)

There are also on campus events hosted by clubs and orgs (check out TCNJ Today and the involvement boards across campus)!