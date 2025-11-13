WILL Weekly 5: National Alzheimer’s Disease Awareness Month

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at TCNJ chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

History:

In the United States, National Alzheimer’s Awareness Month is recognized in November. Officially declared in 1983 by former President Ronald Reagan, National Alzheimer’s Disease Awareness Month seeks to promote an awareness and understanding of Alzheimer’s Disease while also recognizing the burden that patients and caregivers face (November Is Alzheimer’s Awareness Month, 2019).

What is Alzheimer’s Disease?

Alzheimer’s disease gets its name due to the research of German neuropathologist Dr. Alois Alzheimer. In 1906, Dr. Alzheimer shared findings of cerebral cortex atrophy in a female patient “Auguste D” who exhibited symptoms of memory loss, unpredictable behavior, and language difficulty before her passing (Alzheimer’s Disease International, n.d.). At the time, her death was ruled a result of her mental illness, but Dr. Alzheimer’s investigation of her brain postmortem led to the discovery of “amyloid plaques” and “tau tangles” in the brain, caused by abnormal deposits of protein that accumulate over time and result in cognitive decline (National Institute on Aging, 2023).

According to the Alzheimer’s Foundation of America, Alzheimer’s disease is “a progressive brain disorder that impacts memory, thinking and language skills, and the ability to carry out the simplest tasks” (about Alzheimer’s link here). Alzheimer’s Disease progresses gradually through three stages defined as Mild, Moderate, and Severe (National Institute of Health’s National Institute on Aging). A few symptoms of Alzheimer’s Disease include: memory problems that are atypical than those of a person’s age group, wandering or getting lost, personality and behavior changes, language difficulties, and even paranoia (National Institute on Aging, 2023).

Previously, Alzheimer’s Disease was only able to be confirmed through an autopsy. Now, medical professionals are able to test patients for “biomarkers”, biological signs of the disease in the body (National Institute on Aging, 2022). These biomarkers can be measured using blood or urine tests, spinal taps, CT scans, MRI scans, or PET scans.

There is currently no cure for Alzheimer’s Disease, however researchers have been exploring possible risk factors and preventative measures. Symptoms of Alzheimer’s Disease can be targeted and managed with prescription medication use (National Institute on Aging, 2023).

Statistics and Impact (Alzheimer’s Association, 2025)

According to the Alzheimer’s Association annual report Alzheimer’s Disease Facts and Figures:

The majority of people who develop Alzheimer’s are 65 or older, yet younger-onset Alzheimer’s is still possible.

In the U.S., an estimated 7.2 million adults are living with Alzheimer’s.

Patients may live an average of 4 to 8 years after receiving an Alzheimer’s diagnosis.

Get Involved Off Campus and Learn More:

Walk To End Alzheimer’s – The Alzheimer’s Association

The world’s largest fundraiser

Funds go to support Alzheimer’s care, support, and research

Alzheimer’s New Jersey

Get involved by:

Final Thoughts

While National Alzheimer’s Disease Awareness Month is recognized in November, it is important to support efforts to support Alzheimer’s patients and caregivers year-round.

Links and Resources

