WILL Weekly 3: Islamic Heritage Month

One of our Vice Presidents, Bayane Chahine, has researched Islamic Heritage Month!

Introduction: Islamic heritage month is celebrated in Canada in October. It was established by the parliament in 2007 to combat Islamophobia and recognize the contributions that Muslims have made to the world. Although American Muslims face immense islamophobia the United States government has not formally recognized any month as Islamic heritage month, but many states have depicted January to Muslims heritage month. For instance, in April 2023, New Jersey Governor Phill Murphy, signed a resolution declaring January to be Muslim heritage month. Although it was fairly recent it has marked a big step for our state since according to Senator Stack, “New Jersey has the highest percentage of Muslim residents in the nation, and in recent years, the Muslim community has been the target of an increasing number of bias incidents. This designation will allow the State and its residents to respectfully acknowledge and promote awareness while appreciating and recognizing the many contributions of the State’s Muslim community.”

Importance: America is a very diverse country so it’s important to celebrate and recognize all individuals. Many Muslims students feel like hiding their identity since there is so much misinformation and bias towards those who identify with the religion. By making an effort to learn more about a new religion or culture we can create a more connected and loving society. In addition, Muslim have contributed to a lot of different fields such as mathematics, science, and engineering. Without their contributions many of the inventions we have today such as glasses, toothbrushes, or surgery wouldn’t have been possible.

Misinformation:

All Arabs are Muslims: There is no tie between ethnicity and religion

Women are oppressed: The Quran states women can inherit property, have access to knowledge, conduct business, have the right to her own finances even when married, and other things. The oppression that is shown in some Muslim countries is not Islamic law but rather a cultural issue.

Women need to/are forced to wear the hijab: Forcing women to wear a hijab goes against Islam. It should only be worn when a woman decides she wants to make that commitment. Many women who choose to wear it do so because it’s a personal choice that shows their faith and commitment.

Islam promotes violence and terrorism: The Quran does not endorse or teach violence. It even states that killing an innocent man is the greatest sin you can make.

Important Muslim Figures Al Zahrawi: Considered to be the greatest surgeon in the Middle Ages

Shirin Ebadi: An Iranian lawyer and human rights activist in addition to being the first Muslim woman to win a Nobel Prize in 2003

Nusrat Choudhury: The first Muslim woman to serve as a U.S. federal judge Ahmet Ertegun: Co-founder of Atlantic Records which features popular artists such as Ed Sheeran, Cardi B, Charli XCX, and many more

Malala Yousafzai: A Pakistani education activist and youngest Nobel Prize recipient

Farouk El-Baz: Egyptian American space scientist who helped with the NASA Apollo program

As you can see not all Muslims look alike and there’s no one mold fits all.

Helpful Resource:

Rutgers provides a Muslim Heritage Month resource guide https://csrr.rutgers.edu/wp-content/uploads/2025/04/muslimheritage_guide.pdf

Get Involved on Campus:

Muslim Student Association (MSA): They hold many educational events about the religion but also about Muslims countries. They hold Eid dinners, charity weeks, bring in guest speakers and much more.

Instagram: @tcnj_msaTCNJ

Helping Hands Relief and Development (HHRD):

A new potential organization that aims to help with the relief and development of Muslims countries but also non-Muslims countries through education, charity work, and fundraisers.

Instagram: @hhrd_tcnj

Middle Eastern North-African Association (MENAA):

This a cultural organization on campus that hopes to educate and spread cultural awareness. It helps highlight the ideas that not all Middle Eastern people you meet will be Muslim.

Instagram: @menaatcnj

Amnesty International:

They are dedicated to human rights research, education, and advocacy. Some of the issues they discuss affect many Muslim countries.

Instagram: @tcnjamnestyintl