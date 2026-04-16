WILL Weekly 17: Child Abuse Prevention Month

This week, our Publicist Chair, Lyna Chahine, has researched Child Abuse Prevention Month! Background

National Child Abuse Prevention Month is observed throughout the entire month of April in the United States. The month focuses on community efforts to support families and prevent child maltreatment, with Wear Blue Day, often held early in the month, serving as a key awareness day. In 1989, the Blue Ribbon Campaign to Prevent Child Abuse had its early beginnings as a Virginia grandmother’s tribute to her grandson who died as a result of abuse. She tied a blue ribbon to the antenna of her car as a way to remember him and to alert her community to the tragedy of child abuse. The Blue Ribbon Campaign has since expanded across the country, and many wear blue ribbons each April in memory of those who have died as a result of child abuse.