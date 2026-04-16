WILL Weekly 17: Child Abuse Prevention Month

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at TCNJ chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.
This week, our Publicist Chair, Lyna Chahine, has researched Child Abuse Prevention Month!
Background National Child Abuse Prevention Month is observed throughout the entire month of April in the United States. The month focuses on community efforts to support families and prevent child maltreatment, with Wear Blue Day, often held early in the month, serving as a key awareness day. In 1989, the Blue Ribbon Campaign to Prevent Child Abuse had its early beginnings as a Virginia grandmother’s tribute to her grandson who died as a result of abuse. She tied a blue ribbon to the antenna of her car as a way to remember him and to alert her community to the tragedy of child abuse. The Blue Ribbon Campaign has since expanded across the country, and many wear blue ribbons each April in memory of those who have died as a result of child abuse.
Significance Statistics In 2024, an estimated 1,773 children died from abuse and neglect in the United States, a number which peaked in 2022. Nearly two-thirds of child fatality victims are younger than three years.
More info Every socioeconomic group—rich, poor and middle income—experience child abuse. It also affects children of every gender, sexual orientation, race, ethnicity, religion, and in every community. The effects of child abuse range from mental health issues such as PTSD and depression to substance use disorders, increased risk for violence against oneself and others and lasting health problems.
How you can help Raising awareness on social media (#wearblue) Donating to child advocacy organizations Planting pinwheels Learning the signs of abuse to report safely
Current WILL E-Board:
Executive Chair: Maria Hourihan
Vice Executive Chairs: Esme Regalado & Bayane Chahine
Social Media Chair: Lyna Chahine
Programming Chair: Amanda Ercolino
Community Service Chair: Campbell Maenner
Finance Chair: Teresa Loh
Membership Co-Chairs: Caroline Pollinger and Shayna Jaroslaw
The WILL Program strives to foster a deeper understanding of gender and its intersections with race, culture, class, sexuality and other aspects of social identity. By connecting students with each other, and to a strong supportive network of faculty, staff, alumnae and community mentors, WILL students develop critical thinking, intellectual curiosity, problem-solving and leadership skills.