WILL Weekly 16: Sexual Assault Awareness Month

|This week, one of our Vice Executives, Esme Regalado, has researched Sexual Assault Awareness Month!
Sexual Assault Awareness Month (SAAM) Day of Action 2026
Historical Context
|How to Get Involved:
TCNJ Event: “Day to End Rape Culture”
When: Tuesday, April 7th from 10 AM-2 PM
Where: BSC 100
Description: Every year, the Anti-Violence Initiatives office hosts an expo-style event focused on the prevention of power-based personal violence in our community. Each table focuses on a specific way our society/culture subtly supports or encourages violence, how we can learn to recognize this, and how we can intervene or act to stop the violence within our spheres of influence. Each table seeks to build a tangible skill and empower attendees. They will have prizes at each table and larger prizes for those who attend a few more, so mark your calendars!
Wear Teal (April 1): Teal is the official color of sexual violence prevention. On the Day of Action, supporters are encouraged to wear teal clothing or ribbons and share photos on social media using #SAAM2026 or #SAAMDayOfAction. This serves as a visible signal to survivors that they are supported.
Start by Believing Day (April 1): This campaign focuses on the initial response to someone sharing their experience. Research shows that a supportive reaction is the single most important factor in a survivor’s healing process.
PCAR Advocacy Day: Meet with legislators to discuss funding for rape crisis centers and policies that protect survivors’ rights in the justice system.
Where to Donate RAINN (Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network): Operates the National Sexual Assault Hotline and is the nation’s largest anti-sexual violence organization. Donate here.
NSVRC (National Sexual Violence Resource Center): The lead organization for SAAM campaign materials and prevention research. Donate here.
End Violence Against Women International (EVAWI): Focuses on improving the criminal justice response to sexual assault. Donate here.
Important Note
This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at TCNJ chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.