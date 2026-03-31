WILL Weekly 15: National Healthcare Rights Day 

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at TCNJ chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This week, our Publicist, Lyna Chahine, has researched National Healthcare Rights Day!

Background

National Healthcare Rights Day occurs every year on March 22nd. It was founded by Triage Cancer, a national nonprofit focusing on educating those with cancer and helping people become more educated regarding their care. Triage Cancer’s mission also aims to help families impacted by medical or health conditions. Triage Cancer submitted the idea of having a National Healthcare Day and it was officially recognized on March 22, 2025 by the registrar at the National Day Calendar. The main purpose of this day is to help improve access to accurate health information for those diagnosed with a chronic or serious medical condition. Although this is a relatively new holiday, the concept and idea behind it is not. Advocacy for patient rights and the right to healthcare is an ongoing issue in our country. Many people wish there was universal healthcare for all, but there are still people who oppose it. Cancer Triage states that healthcare rights refer to, “laws that provide access to necessary care, insurance coverage, workplace accommodations, essential benefits, and other protections”.

Significance

Healthcare rights are there to protect patients from malpractice and to ensure the healthcare system is safe and working effectively. Being unaware of your healthcare rights can make it difficult to manage your care and advocate for your needs. Your rights can protect you from a lot of unnecessary pain and stress that comes along with receiving a diagnosis.

Rights You Should Know as a Patient

You have:

The right to clear information about your diagnosis and treatment options

The right to review and obtain copies of your medical records

The right to privacy and confidentiality of your health information

The right to participate in decisions about your care

The right to refuse treatment after understanding the risks

The right to be treated without discrimination

These are not privileges. They are protections built into the healthcare system!

Rights You Should Know When Managing Your Healthcare

You have the right to:

Ask why a medication was prescribed and what alternatives exist

Understand the cost of a treatment before agreeing to it

Request clarification if insurance denies coverage

Seek a second opinion if something does not feel right

Access your test results and share them with another provider

What You Can Do