WILL Weekly 14: Women’s History Month

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at TCNJ chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This week, our Membership Chair, Shayna Jaroslaw, has researched Women’s History Month!

History

Women’s History Month as we know it today in the United States has a long history; one that started in 1911 as local celebrations of International Women’s Day. Due to the continuous activism of trailblazers such as Laura X, International Women’s Day evolved into Women’s History Week in 1980 when President Jimmy Carter made a presidential proclamation. In his speech, President Carter said, “From the first settlers who came to our shores, from the first [Native American] families who befriended them, men and women have worked together to build this nation. Too often the women were unsung and sometimes their contributions went unnoticed. But the achievements, leadership, courage, strength and love of the women who built America was as vital as that of the men whose names we know so well.” From 1982 onward, Congress passed multiple resolutions, designating different weeks in March as Women’s History Week. Finally, in 1987, instead of choosing a week, Congress declared the month of March as Women’s History Month.

Theme

Each year the National Women’s History Alliance (NWHA) chooses a theme to focus on for the month. This year the theme is “Leading the Change: Women Shaping A Sustainable Future.” According to the NWHA, “This theme honors the women who have and are reimagining and rebuilding systems to ensure long-term sustainability- environmental, economic, educational, and societal. It recognizes the powerful leadership of women in creating a future that is rooted in equity, justice, and opportunity for all. From environmental advocacy to financial reform, from community organizing to policy innovation, women are at the forefront of driving holistic change. Their leadership is not only addressing today’s most urgent challenges – it is laying the foundation for a more resilient and inclusive tomorrow,” (See more about the theme here).

Importance and Resources

Just as President Carter notes in his speech, the contributions of women in society have long gone unnoticed. Women’s History Month is not only a time to raise up historical contributions of women, but to also highlight the current work being done by women everywhere. It is a time of education, pride, and hope for not just women, but all of society. With that in mind, please refer to some of the resources linked below to further your knowledge about Women’s History Month and the amazing contributions of women to society from the past, the present, and those in the works for the future.

The National Archive’s Women’s History Month Guide

Women’s History Month: A Commemorative Observances Legal Research Guide

Smithsonian American Women’s History Museum

National Women’s History Alliance

National Women’s History Museum