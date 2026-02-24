WILL Weekly 13: World Social Justice Day

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at TCNJ chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This week, our Executive President Chair, Maria Hourihan, has researched World Social Justice Day!

February 20th is World Social Justice Day!

On the 26th of November in 2007, the United Nations General Assembly declared that starting from the sixty-third session of the General Assembly, the 20th of February would be celebrated annually as the World Day of Social Justice. Social Justice Day is a day to focus on promoting equality, fairness, and the rights of all individuals.

What is Social Justice?

Social justice is the view that everyone deserves equal economic, political, and social rights and opportunities. Social justice recognizes that our society is socially stratified and that social inequality exists. It is concerned with equal rights, equal opportunity, and equal treatment regardless of our personal identifiers, through removing the systemic barriers in society that create social inequality. Social justice is a key driver of activism and societal change.

Key Values of Social Justice

Intersectionality Understanding and addressing how different aspects of identity (such as race, gender, class, and sexuality) intersect and contribute to unique experiences of privilege and oppression.

Protection of Human Rights Ensuring the fundamental rights and freedoms of all individuals are upheld, safeguarding everyone from discrimination, violence, and exploitation.

Access to Resources Guaranteeing that all people have the means to obtain essential resources, such as education, healthcare, housing, and employment, and lead healthy, fulfilling lives.

Recognition and Respect Acknowledging the worth and dignity of individuals and communities, honoring their unique cultures, identities, and lived experiences without judgment or exclusion.

Recognizing and Dismantling Systemic Barriers Identifying and challenging the structural and institutionalized obstacles (such as racism, sexism, ableism, and classism) that perpetuate inequality within social, political, and economic systems.

Participation Ensuring that all individuals, especially marginalized groups, have the ability to take part in decisions that impact their lives, communities, and society at large.

Accountability and Reparation Holding individuals, institutions, and governments accountable for injustices and providing reparations to those who have been harmed by historical and ongoing oppression.



Everyday Acts of Social Justice

Speaking out against discrimination : Addressing racist, sexist, homophobic, or other prejudiced comments or behaviors when witnessed.

: Addressing racist, sexist, homophobic, or other prejudiced comments or behaviors when witnessed. Supporting local businesses : Shopping at businesses owned by marginalized communities, such as Black-owned, LGBTQ+-owned, or women-owned businesses.

: Shopping at businesses owned by marginalized communities, such as Black-owned, LGBTQ+-owned, or women-owned businesses. Volunteering : Donating time to organizations that support vulnerable groups, such as shelters, food banks, or community centers.

: Donating time to organizations that support vulnerable groups, such as shelters, food banks, or community centers. Educating yourself and others : Learning about social justice issues, sharing that knowledge, and challenging stereotypes and misconceptions.

: Learning about social justice issues, sharing that knowledge, and challenging stereotypes and misconceptions. Voting : Participating in elections and voting for candidates or policies that promote equality and protect marginalized groups.

: Participating in elections and voting for candidates or policies that promote equality and protect marginalized groups. Being an ally : Actively supporting marginalized groups, standing with them in their struggles, and using your privilege to amplify their voices.

: Actively supporting marginalized groups, standing with them in their struggles, and using your privilege to amplify their voices. Practicing inclusivity : Ensuring that people from all backgrounds, identities, and abilities feel welcome and respected in your community or workplace.

: Ensuring that people from all backgrounds, identities, and abilities feel welcome and respected in your community or workplace. Understanding your own privilege: Recognizing the advantages you have based on aspects of your identity, such as race, gender, or class, and how they shape your experiences and interactions with others.

As a WILL member, every day is World Social Justice Day!! I encourage you to implement these practices as much as possible in your everyday lives!