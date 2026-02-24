WILL Weekly 12: National No One Eats Alone Day

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at TCNJ chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This week, our Programming Chair, Amanda Ercolino, has researched National No One Eats Alone Day.

Started in 2012 by the nonprofit Beyond Differences, No One Eats Alone Day honors an initiative for students in middle schools across the nation to look beyond differences and find ways to start conversations at lunchtime with everyone. Whether it is through filling empty seats or tables occupied by lone students, or inviting others to join them, students have started conversations and relationships with those they aren’t familiar with to ensure that no one eats alone.

Overall, the mission of Beyond Differences is to put an end to school isolation and teach students how to connect with their socially isolated peers by creating inclusive conversations and peer-led community building.

Why is this important?

The No One Eats Alone Day program has helped encourage self-esteem, conscience, and ability to make connections with others, fostering new friendships. By using interactive lessons, art projects, and peer leadership the program has helped students respect differences and find common ground.