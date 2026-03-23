Will MomTok Survive This?!?!

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at TCNJ chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Season 4 of Secret Lives of Mormon Wives premiered on March 12th and is the most dramatic yet. With Taylor Frankie Paul as the bachelorette, Jen Affleck and Whitney Levitt on Dancing with the Stars, and Mayci Neely’s book tour, the season was packed with triumphs and hardships. Here’s everything you need to know from this season.

The season starts with Mayci, Mikalya, and Jen hosting a sip-and-see for everyone to meet their newborns. At the event, Jordan—Jessi’s husband and self-proclaimed leader of Dadtok—interrupts Mikayla’s speech to announce that Dadtok was invited to Vanderpump Villa. Jessi and Jordan’s marriage is on shaky ground from last season, when Jessi had an affair with Marciano Brunette, a cast member of Vanderpump Villa, which further strained their relationship. As the Villa trip unfolds for Jordan, Dakota, Zac, Jacob, Chase, and Mason, Taylor starts seeing Ben, whom she invites to Utah. Meanwhile, Jessi attempts to mend her friendship with Demi before the Season 3 reunion.

When the guys come back from the Villa, to no one’s surprise, chaos breaks out between Taylor and Dakota as Taylor finds out Dakota slept with a girl in the villa. During the Season 3 reunion, tension grew between all the castmates, leading Demi to leave the set. Shortly after the reunion, Momtok travels to Los Angeles, California, to support Jen and Whitney on the opening night of Dancing with the Stars. Taylor invites Harry Jowsey (yes, Harry from Too Hot to Handle) over to the LA house. However, instead of having a good time with him, Taylor and Dakota traumatized Harry with their fighting. As Mayci’s book tour approaches, the girls and their husbands travel back to Utah to support her at her hometown stop.

Back in LA, Zac struggles as Jen’s fame grows and the stress of DWTS strains their relationship. In Utah, Mayci and Jacob host the first Momtok vs. Dadtok pickleball tournament, introducing Shinia. Taylor, her mom, and Aspen visit Colorado to learn about Taylor’s biological father. Back in Utah, the group discovers Dakota hooked up with Shinia, angering Taylor, who is upset the Momtok girls didn’t tell her sooner.

While filming the season 4 intro, Jen and Whitney get into a possible friendship-ending fight. Jen felt that Whitney was not a real friend to her, while Whitney felt the opposite. Leading not only to issues within Momtok, but also to the girls’ careers on DWTS beginning to suffer.

Mikayla and Jace’s relationship also hits a breaking point following their intimacy struggles addressed in season 3. Mikayla and Jace decide to separate for the time being, allowing Mikayla to heal from her childhood trauma and chronic illnesses.

The night before Taylor’s departure for the Bachelorette, she and Dakota hook up again, indicating their lingering, complicated relationship. On the day of her flight, Taylor hesitates to leave, prompting her sister, Aspen, and friend, Liann, to escort her children to the airport without her. The friends are shocked by Taylor’s absence, but she ultimately boards a later flight and starts her Bachelorette experience. The season closes on a note of uncertainty, with many loose ends and everyone asking, “Will Momtok survive this?”